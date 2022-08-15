Happy Birthday to Judy Bauer this week as well as to our little Calvin Aase, who celebrates his birthday on Aug. 18. Also Happy Anniversary to Karyn and Greg Jeseritz on Aug. 18.
On Wednesday evening, Julie,Maggie, Tali and Ari enjoyed an evening of good music by After School Special and Hair Metal Radio at the Berne Wood Fire Pizza. It was another perfect night to be out and about.
Chuck made a quick stop at the farm on Monday, looking for some unique items to bring to Gold Rush Days this weekend in Rochester. We did manage to find a few interesting things in the attic, so we’ll see if anyone else thinks they’re cool and buys them at the market!
Heather Tousignant and Julie met at the Covered Bridge in Zumbrota for some “Gal Pal” therapy. They celebrated their birthdays and caught up on each other’s summers. There’s nothing better than getting together with a good friend.
Thursday began a very busy, but fun, long weekend. Toshiaki Yoshida, our AFS student from Japan, arrived for our 50th class reunion. At the top of Tosh’s list of things to do was a visit to Moland Cemetery to see Leonard and Jay Underdahl’s graves. Jay and Leonard were Tosh’s host family. Tosh, Jackie and I spent a good amount of time walking around the cemetery. On Thursday evening, Jackie and John hosted a little get together at their home. Several classmates were there, and we had a really fun time. On Friday, we drove to Lake City to take a cruise on the Lake Pepin Pearl. We had a good group of classmates to enjoy the cruise. After that it was onto Falconer Vineyards in Red Wing, where we enjoyed great wood fire pizza, good wine, and lots of laughs. Then it was onto Tillion Brewery in Cannon Falls to show Tosh one of the area’s good breweries. It was a fun day with great friends, and our special friend from Japan.
Saturday was a busy day with setting up for the reunion at Holden Park. Ryan, Dave and Tosh hit the links for a round of golf in Kenyon. Tosh said he hit the grass and the air a lot, but still had a good time. Saturday night was the reunion at Holden Park, and we had a fantastic time. We had right around 40 classmates attend, as well as five former teachers, Jerry Berg, Ralph Hagberg, Al Hoversten, LeRoy Ashland, and Ralph Miller. The Holden Park was a great place to have the reunion, and Area 57 did a wonderful job catering the event. Helen and Dick were the emcees for the event, and kept things moving. Tosh said a few words on his memories of Kenyon, as well as what he’s up to since leaving Kenyon. It was so much fun seeing friends we hadn’t seen for many years, and everyone commented on what a great time they had. Sunday, Brian and Mary Dale invited us to their home to spend some more quality time with Tosh, as well as Dar and Nancy Bicha-Dale. We had a lot of good laughs. Later, we topped off the weekend with dinner at the Bourbon Butcher in Farmington. Thanks to the committee, Gail and Dave, Annette and Gary, Helen, Dick, Linda, Karen, Ryan, Bob, Dave S., Jackie, Jeff, Doug and myself. (I hope I didn’t forget anyone). We had lots of fun meetings and excuses to go out to lunch, and it was all worth it. Now we have to schedule a “debriefing” meeting soon! Tosh returned home to Japan on Monday. Thanks to everyone who helped us show Tosh a good time while he was here.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, Aug. 21 - 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, Aug. 28 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, Sept. 4, Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. (NOTE: Time change in Worship), with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. Worship. Sept. 18 – Rally Sunday at 9 a.m. with 10:30 Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton, followed by potluck. Sept. 24, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sept. 25 – NO WORSHIP.
Sincere sympathy goes out to the family and many friends of Rachel Nesseth, who passed away so tragically last week. Even though I didn’t know Rachel, my heart aches for everyone who did. What an outstanding, young lady she was. Rachel’s funeral was held on Tuesday at Holden Lutheran Church.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.