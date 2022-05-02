Happy Birthday to my great-nephew, Ryan Block, who unbelievably turns 14 on May 1. Happiest of birthdays to you, Ryan! Ryan had a birthday party with his family on Saturday, Mary and Rick Woulfe, Bill and Tonya, Troy and Anna, and Mike and Katie. Hope it was a fun day for all.
Happy Anniversary to Chris and Stacy Aase, who celebrate on May 7. Have a fun day you two!
On Monday, I met my former supervisor in HR, Monica Fleegel, and a few other HR folks at Little Thistle Brewery in Rochester. It was great to see Monica again. She just recently retired and lives in Colorado, so it was really a treat to see her after several years.
On Friday, I had breakfast with Krissy and Kim at L&M Bar in Dundas. That’s a good little place for breakfast. We spent a long time catching up with each other, as Krissy hadn’t seen Kim for at least two years, so it was all good. We stopped at Menards, and I couldn’t resist getting a few plants, even though I know it’s too cold to plant. We ran into Maggie at the store, and as always, she was helpful finding a few items we were looking for. Bob stopped out and told me he planted his potatoes and a whole lot of onion sets this morning. He also snuck in some radish, lettuce and green beans. Spring has to come pretty soon, doesn’t it?
On Friday night, Karen Nelson and I enjoyed a delicious dinner at Lacey’s. It was good to catch up with her.
Congratulations to little Baylor Holden Flavin, son of Ben and Marissa (Lurken) Flavin who was baptized on Sunday morning at Moland. He is such a sweet little boy, and his big brother, Leyton, along with all his little cousins were there to see him get baptized. Sponsors were Brent and Madi Lurken. Steve and Deanna hosted dinner following baptism. God bless little Baylor and his family.
Nancy Vincent-Johnson posted some pictures on Facebook of her mom, Georgia, on holding some beautiful rhubarb that they picked. This rhubarb was transplanted from Georgia’s patch in Minnesota. Georgia looked wonderful, and so did the rhubarb. I’ll bet they all enjoyed some good rhubarb dessert this weekend. My rhubarb is coming up, but very, very slowly.
I made a last minute dash up to Krissy and Ron’s for supper on Sunday night. That’s something I really enjoy about retirement; being able to spontaneously do something without even thinking about it or worrying about having to work the next day. We got to stop over to Brianna and Dylan’s house and play with Gavin and Everett for a little bit. Both boys had new haircuts and looked so darn cute!
Sunday, May 8 – Mother’s Day. Please give your mom a big hug if you’re lucky enough to still have her. Sunday, May 15 — Confirmation and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. NOTE: This is the last day of Sunday School and Confirmation until next September. Saturday, May 21, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. NO WORSHIP on Sunday, May 22. Sunday, May 29 – TBD due to the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.