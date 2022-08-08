Happy Birthday to my niece-in-law, Stacy Aase, who had a birthday on August 3. Also Happy Anniversary to my brother and his lovely wife, Carol, who celebrated their anniversary on August 4. Also, Happy Anniversary to Chuck and Lori, who are celebrating on August 12.
The Annual Shades of Sherwood Camping Expedition took place last weekend. Julie, Maggie, Brennen, Madrox, Autumn, Ari and Topher returned again, plus we had a few newbies, Tracy, Mike, Andy, Caleb and Kayla. Nice, warm weather all weekend was perfect for pond and pool swimming, trampoline jumping, exploring the campground, meeting new friends, and camp fires. A vote was taken and it was decided to add one more night to the trip next year!
The Owatonna Clinic Retirees got together again on Tuesday for their monthly lunch. We had another good turnout, and everyone enjoyed getting together.
On Tuesday evening, Katie and I met at the Chinese Buffet in Northfield for supper. The food was great, and we had a fun time together. Ryan was off at a wrestling camp in South Dakota, so it was a good chance for Katie and me to get together.
Maggie treated Julie to a birthday pedicure and sushi and Saki for Julie’s birthday. The girls had a great time.
On Wednesday, I hosted a little Happy Hour for some good friends, Julie, Gwen, Karen, and Helen. We had fun, as always, hashing over our past escapades when we were young and foolish, as well as what we’re doing these days. It’s always fun to get together with these gals.
Chuck, Bob, Kent, and two other friends spent a couple of days fishing on Lake of the Woods. Wednesday was a very windy day, so fishing wasn’t so great, but on Thursday the guys went out over 30 miles into the lake and found a great spot to throw in their lines. All five guys got their limit of fish, so it was declared a successful fishing trip. The guys returned home on Friday afternoon.
On Friday night, Gene and Kathy Jackel stopped by my house as they were taking a little drive on a beautiful night. We sat on the patio and had a great visit. Kathy and I used to work together as transcriptionists at MCHS-Owatonna, so it was really fun to see her again.
The garden is really producing lately. Kohlrabi, zucchini, potatoes, beets, cukes, and tomatoes were all picked this week. It’s such a great time of the year for fresh veggies from the garden. We sure got a nice rain on Saturday. I got about .6 of an inch, so everything helps. At least I won’t have to water my flowers for a few days. ☺
Lynn Koehler visited with her mom on Sunday afternoon, and Mike was a Sunday evening visitor as well.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.