Happy 2nd Anniversary to Maddy and Ryan Conom. I hope you guys have a nice day. Also, Happy Birthday to our sister, Julie Broin, who is celebrating her birthday on Aug. 1. Have a fun day, Julie.
Last Monday we had another meeting with the Reunion Committee to finalize plans for Aug. 13. We met at the Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, and had a great time. Gail and Dave, Jackie, Annette, Linda, Dick, Helen, Karen, Doug and Karen, and I were there to firm up our plans. I hope we’re ready, but you never know, we might have to “sneak” in another meeting before the big day. Haha!!!
Speaking of another meeting, Linda, Karen and I met for lunch at Fielder’s Choice in Northfield, and then moved onto Karen’s house to put together some picture boards for the reunion. We got them all done, and I think everyone is going to enjoy reminiscing about past reunions. We had a lot of laughs looking at some old pictures.
Kris and Ron Mills enjoyed an extended time at their cabin on Big Turtle Lake last week. Brianna, Dylan, Gavin and Everett spent last weekend at the cabin, and by the sounds of it, had a great time on the lake. It’s so nice up there, so hopefully I’ll get up there before it gets too cold. ☹
On Saturday, Family Night at Moland was a lot of fun. We had a really nice service with singing around the campfire at the parsonage, followed by a great supper, highlighted by Jake’s delicious fried fish. The meal was topped off by S’Mores by Stacy. Delicious. I can’t remember the last time I had a S’More, so it was a real treat. The kids had fun swimming in the pool after supper, and then some yard games began with Jake and Nick winning the corn hole battle, and Maegan and Katie coming away with the Bocce ball win by a very close margin. It was a beautiful evening to be outside by the fire. Thanks to the Swan’s for hosting all of us. It was a lot of fun.
Linda Noble stopped by and visited with Faye on Thursday. The ladies enjoyed a cup of good coffee!
Moland Church Services: Sunday, Aug. 7 – 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, Aug. 13 - ?? Family Night TBD. More information to follow. Sunday, Aug. 14 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, Aug. 21 - 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, Aug. 28 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, Sept. 4, Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. (NOTE: Time change in Worship), with Pastor Jim Rushton.
On Sunday afternoon, Julie and I stopped at Lacey’s to celebrate Julie’s birthday a day early. It was such a nice day to sit on the patio.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.