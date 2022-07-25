Happy Birthday this week to Deb Gillen and Kara Pittman. Have a great day, ladies.
This week on July 28, my mom, Jane, would have been 101 years old, so Happy Heavenly Birthday, Mom! We miss you and think about you every day.
Last Wednesday, Krissy, Julie, Maggie and I enjoyed the Wood-Fire Pizza at Berne. We especially went to hear “The Vintage Tones,” and one of their band members, Pat Haney, who taught school with our brother, Chuck. Gail and Dave Trapp and Jeff Davidson joined us as well. I also spotted some other Kenyon people that night, including Kirk and Carol Hiner, who were enjoying listening to some good music on an absolute perfect evening.
On Sunday, Karen Nelson and I got together at Lacey’s to go through old photos of our past class reunions. We had a fun time reminiscing about all of the fun times we’ve had over the years.
JB, Julie, Dave, Maggie and Brennen spent quality time up north at Ricky’s Resort. While there, expert guide and fishing aficionado, Rick, brought the bunch to all of the “hot spots” on the area lakes. Brennen was on top of the leader board for fish caught, with everyone else adding a few for their fish fry later this year. Blue skies, warm temps, and great friends made for a wonderful vacation. It’s always fun up there, and we’re looking forward to next year. Brennen caught “Muskie Fever,” and is determined to catch that big one that got away.
Katie, Ryan and I spent a couple of days up on the North Shore last weekend. We got going early Friday morning, and made it to Duluth by 10 a.m. As we drove into Duluth, Ryan played “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which is one of his favorite songs, and I had that song in my head the whole weekend; in fact, it’s still there today. ☺ Katie had all the plans laid out, so we drove to Black Beach Park, Tettegouche State Park, Split Rock Light House, and Gooseberry Falls. At each place we hiked down to the beach to do a little agate hunting, and Ryan came away with three small ones. Making our way back to Duluth, we stopped at Cove Point Lodge for lunch. Ryan rated his burger at an 8.8, so it was a good place to stop. After dinner, we made a quick stop at Leif Erickson Park, which was just lovely, with all of the beautiful roses in bloom. On Saturday, we hiked again at Lester Park, which is right in Duluth, and then spent some time at Canal Park, checking out the Maritime Museum, doing a little shopping, and having a little lunch at Grandma’s, during which time, we were able to see a huge freighter leave the Duluth Harbor. By the time we were done with lunch, we saw the 1000 foot long, Mesabi Miner, just coming across the lake. It is always a thrill to see those huge ships up so close, and it worked out perfectly for us to be there when it arrived. We also stopped at the Superior Zoo and saw a lot of exotic animals and birds. We had beautiful weather and low humidity, but the black flies were everywhere! They didn’t seem very impressed with bug spray, so we just dealt with them. Haha! There is nothing quite like Duluth and the North Shore. There are so many things to see and do, and it just never disappoints. Thanks for a fun weekend, Katie and Ryan!
Moland Church Services: Sunday, Aug. 7 to 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, Aug. 13 - ?? Family Night TBD. More information to follow. Sunday, Aug. 14 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, Aug. 21 - 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, Aug. 28 – NO WORSHIP. Sunday, Sept. 4, Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. (NOTE: Time change in Worship), with Pastor Jim Rushton.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.