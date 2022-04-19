Happy Birthday this week to Shari Arndt who celebrates her birthday on April 20. Also a very Happy Birthday to my great-niece, Haidyn Aase, who has a birthday on April 25. Have a great day ladies!
On Friday night, Chuck, Bob and I traveled to Ellsworth, Wisconsin for one more fish fry at The Valley. As always, it was delicious and totally worth the drive.
On Wednesday, Helen and I made a trip over to Jordan, Minnesota to a favorite antique store. Diane is such a joy to do business with. Of course, we had to go to Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake before beginning our shopping, which is always such a delicious treat. We stopped at McCoy’s Copper Pint for lunch.
This weekend was a busy one at Moland. Linda Noble, Stacy Thofson, Jessie Aase, and I were busy on Saturday making egg bakes and getting the church ready for Easter Sunday. We had a great Easter breakfast on Sunday, serving more people than we have in years. It was so much fun. Then our Easter Sunday service was really great as well, with so many little kids enjoying Pastor Jim’s Children’s Sermon. Jeneane Rushton even played the old pump organ for two of our hymns, and it was beautiful. Lots of family get-togethers were held on Easter Sunday to celebrate the holiday.
Steve and Deanna Lurken hosted Brent, Maddy, and their three little munchkins, and Ben and Marissa and their two little boys for Easter Sunday dinner. Kristina, Chris, and Kendall were at home on Friday, and took part in the Easter Egg Hunt in Kenyon, which I heard was a big success, even though it was kind of cold and, of course, windy.
Bob and Linda Noble and their kids and grandkids enjoyed Easter Sunday Brunch at the Owatonna Elks Club.
Faye Noble, Lynn and Russ Koehler, Mason and Megan were Easter Sunday guests of Larry and Linda Koehler of Rochester.
David and Phyllis Derscheid hosted Vince and Lynnette LoPresto and their family for Easter Sunday dinner.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Ronald Lurken on Saturday, May 7, from 1-4 p.m. at the Kenyon VFW. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Ronald passed on Jan. 27, 2022.
Moland Worship Schedule for the next few weeks: Saturday, April 23, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. Sunday, April 24 — NO WORSHIP at Moland. Sunday, May 1, Confirmation and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, May 8 – Mother’s Day. Please celebrate your mom if you’re lucky enough to still have her. ☺ Sunday, May 15 — Confirmation and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. NOTE: This is the last day of Sunday School and Confirmation until next September. Saturday, May 21, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. Sunday, May 22 — NO WORSHIP at Moland. Sunday, May 29 – TBD due to the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.