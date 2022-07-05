Happy Birthday this week to David Wetzstein and Art Hasert. I hope your birthdays are good!
Also, Happy Birthday to my nephew, Chris Aase, who celebrates his birthday on July 10. Have a great day, Chris.
On Monday, Dorothy Hoff and I attended the visitation for Tim Hager, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford. Tim’s daughter, Charissa, is a former coworker of Dorothy’s and mine.
On Monday afternoon, Katie, Ryan and I made the trip to Mankato to see Ryan’s Prior Lake Lakers take on a tough team from Mankato. Troy and Anna joined us at the game, so we had a great time. It was an absolutely perfect night to watch baseball at the beautiful Mankato Moondogs’ Stadium. The game went back and forth the entire night, with the team from Mankato coming out on top 12-11. Ryan had a good night at the plate as well as in the field.
On Tuesday, Katie and I spent the day doing a little shopping, stopping to enjoy lunch at the Smack Shack in Edina. Neither Katie or I had ever had a lobster roll, so we took the plunge and split the huge sandwich. It was delicious, and we will definitely be going back.
I was saddened to hear that Pastor Mike Lockerby passed away in Red Wing on June 29. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 5, in Red Wing, with burial at Dale Lutheran Church. Thoughts and prayers go out to Mike’s wife, Kalo, as well as his children, grandchildren and other surviving family members.
On Wednesday, Roger and Carol Pitan, Rodney Parrish, and Faye Noble traveled to Lake City to visit Lennie and Rose Parrish. They had a really fun time for all the siblings to be together for the day.
On Thursday, the gang took a road trip to New Ulm. We had a lot of fun at Minneopa State Park where we saw the double waterfalls and beautiful scenery. We then enjoyed lunch and a little retail therapy at the Guten Tag Haus, which has a Trapp connection, and is a super cute store. Then we were off to the Schell’s Brewery for a cold beer and a little bit of card playing. On the way home we stopped at Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery, which is such a nice place. What a fun day with lots of laughs with great friends!
Faye Noble was a Thursday afternoon coffee guest of Phyllis Derscheid.
On Friday, Troy Vangsness was a morning visitor, picking up an old family piece of furniture to refinish. It was a beautiful day, so we had a nice visit on the deck. Twylah Ottman also was a morning visitor, and we checked out all of my flowers that are really doing great, and then we had lunch at Lacey’s.
On Saturday evening, Karen Nelson, Helen Haugen and I enjoyed being together and having dinner at Lacey’s. It was another gorgeous night to be outside on the patio.
On Sunday, Julie, Maggie and Brennen enjoyed tubing down the Cannon River. There were a lot of other people spending part of their 4th of July Holiday doing the same thing. It was a beautiful day to float down the river.
Sunday, July 10, NO WORSHIP. Sunday, July 17, 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games – maybe outside games? NO WORSHIP on Sunday, July 24. The Family League is planning a possible camp out on July 30/31. More details to come.
Happy 4th of July! Please remember to feed and water the birds.