Happy Birthday to Tonnie Derscheid, Eric Dressel, and my brother, Bob, who will be celebrating their birthdays this week. Have a great day!
Also Happy 101 st birthday to a very special lady in Kenyon – Helen Aase, whose birthday was on Oct. 11. What a milestone, Helen! You are an amazing lady!
Faye Noble attended her 69th Class Reunion from Medford High School last week. The reunion was held at the home of Audrey Tebo. Fourteen classmates graduated, and out of that group, there were eight in attendance, which I think is amazing.
Julie was a Tuesday morning coffee guest at the farm. We had a good time visiting, as usual, on a very warm October day.
Julie and I had coffee at Boot’s and Lu’s on Thursday morning, and we were joined by Marlene Floren and Betty Redfield. Many others who Julie knew from the Sunset Home, were there as well, and we had a great time reminiscing about some of the wonderful residents and staff who were at the Sunset Home at one time. Boot’s and Lu’s is a little gem, and we’re making plans to visit again real soon.
Bob and Linda Noble and I attended Gol Lutheran Church’s Fall Festival Sunday. It’s always fun to run into folks you haven’t seen in a long time, and that happened to me. Noreen Kalien, who used to live in the Moland area with her husband Orman and their kids, was sitting across the table from me. It was fun to see her again and find out what her family has been up to. Noreen remembered Linda Noble, as well as David and Phyllis Derscheid, so it was fun for her to see a few old neighbors again. When she and Orman retired, they moved to Texas. They returned to the Morristown area where they spent their summers, and returning to Texas each fall. I was sorry to hear that Orman passed away this summer, so Noreen will be on her way back to Texas in a week or so.
It was also so good to see Jean Overby at Gol on Sunday. Jean is doing pretty well, and will be moving soon to New Perspective in Faribault, since the Kenyon Senior Living will be closing its doors. What a heartbreak for the employees and residents who will now lose their jobs and their home. It’s also a huge loss for the town of Kenyon. God bless all the people who are affected by the closing of the KSL.
MOLAND SERVICES: Sunday, Oct. 23, 5 PM Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, Oct. 30, 9:30 AM Sunday School, 10:30 AM Worship with Confirmation Sunday for Nicholas Livingston and Jessie Aase. Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. We will also have a potluck dinner following services. Sunday, November 6, 9 AM Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton. This is open to anyone and everyone. 10:30 AM Worship with Holy Communion. Sunday, November 13, 9 AM Sunday school, and 10:30 AM Worship. November 20: 9 AM Sunday School and “What It Means to be a Lutheran” discussion with Pastor Rushton, 10:30 AM Worship with Holy Communion. Wednesday, November 24, Thanksgiving Eve – Check out a community Worship service. Sunday, November 24 – No Worship at Moland.
We have a new baby in our family! Troy and Anna Vangsness welcome little Mary Angela Vangsness on Saturday, Oct. 8. Mary weighs 6.3 pounds and is 19.5 inches long. We’re over-the-moon happy for Troy and Anna, and so excited to have another little girl in the brood. Over the last few years, our family has been blessed with five little boys in a row, so it will be so fun to start buying dolls and pink things! Congratulations to Troy and Anna.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.