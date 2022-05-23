Lots of baseball in the Aase family over the last couple of weeks. Camden’s Eastview Team did great by beating Northfield 16-2 last weekend. Camden had two out-of-the-park home runs and two singles earning him a total of 7 RBIs. Way to go, Camden.
This past weekend, Krissy and I attended Ryan’s Prior Lake Lakers’ baseball games on Friday night and Saturday. It was a little chilly watching the games, but so much fun to see Ryan play. On Friday night, the team beat Eden Prairie 11-7. Ryan had 2 RBIs for the game. We went to Shogun’s Sushi and Hibachi to celebrate the big win. (Ryan’s choice). On Saturday, Katie and I visited the Prior Lake Farmer’s Market and saw lots of flowers for sale, along with beautiful rhubarb, and the tallest asparagus I’ve ever seen. The spears were beautiful, and at least 2-1/2 feet tall! Ryan had two games on Saturday, and they won them both with a 17-7 win over River Falls, and a nail biter win over Rosemount 15-12, after being tied at 12 in the top of the 7th inning. Unfortunately, the team ran into a tough Minneapolis Millers’ team and took second place for the tourney. Ryan was 3-4 with a walk, so he had a great game. Troy and Anna attended Ryan’s baseball game earlier in the week, when they had a game in New Prague. Another win in the books for the Lakers!
Autumn Wagner was part of the production “Celebrating the Music of Indigenous People” at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School on Thursday night. The concert was made up of fifth and sixth grade band and choir members, along with the seventh and eighth grade band and choir. Arin Kyllo, student conductor, directed the song “Seed to Sow,” which was very good. Julie and Maggie, along with Amanda, Jim, Madrox, Ari, Kim and Steve enjoyed the concert.
On Tuesday, the ladies of the Class of 1972 Reunion Committee, had another meeting — this time at Dan’s Bar in New Trier. We got a lot done, as usual, and had time to enjoy a nice lunch on the patio at Dan’s. These meetings sure are a good excuse to get together with great friends and have lunch.
Ron Mills and Adam Mills went up to Big Turtle Lake to open up the cabin for the summer. Docks in and water turned on just in time for a little snow shower. It was pretty chilly up north this weekend, but the guys sure didn’t expect to see snow, even if it was just a little bit.
Faye Noble attended a dual event on Saturday. First was the birthday party for 5-year-old Kainon Sloan, son of Terra and Ryan Sloan, and then the baptism of his little sister, Cambrie. Two different cakes celebrated the events for these two special little great-grandchildren of Faye’s. God bless little Kainon and Cambrie.
On Sunday, Julie, Krissy and I, along with Dan and Carol, Karyn, Greg and Parker, and Jodi Aase, attended a dance recital at East Ridge High School in Woodbury. Megan Jeseritz is part of the Yackel Dance Studio’s fantastic group of dancers, ranging from little mini-dancers, who really rocked the audience with their dance to “Jail House Rock,” up to the high school level with some really dramatic dances. The whole recital was fantastic, and we all agreed we would see it again. Megan did a great job in all of her dances, and we’re so proud of what she’s accomplished. All the girls were just great!
In memory of Roy Janousek, Roy’s daughter, Nancy, asked Julie to make her delicious lefse to treat the residents of the Kenyon Senior Living on Monday. What a nice gesture for Roy’s family to do, as he loved Julie’s lefse so much.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, May 29, No services at Moland. Monday, May 30, Claremont Legion will present a service at 8:30 a.m. in the church parking lot. Sunday, June 5, Worship with Holy Communion at 9 a.m. with Pastor Jim Rushton. PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE IN WORSHIP TIME FOR THE SUMMER!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.