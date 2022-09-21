Happy Anniversary to my nephew, Brandon, and his lovely wife, Auntonya, on their wedding anniversary celebrated on Sept. 24. They were in Chicago over the weekend enjoying concerts, improv, etc., so I’m sure they did some celebrating while in the Windy City.
Ron and Kris Mills, Buzz and Lynda Michaels, and Todd and Ann Mills recently enjoyed a bike trip to the Smokey Mountains. Their first stop was in Paris, Illinois, then London, Kentucky, and finally parking their truck and trailer in Maggie Valley, North Carolina and taking off with the bikes. They saw a lot of beautiful hills and mountains going through the Smokey Mountains. That’s a beautiful part of the country.
Julie, Maggie and I enjoyed having supper at Lacey’s Thursday night. I picked up a peony I ordered from Aspelund Peony Farms, so I’ll get that planted this week and, hopefully, it will bloom next year.
On Saturday, Gwen and I had lunch at Lacey’s before going to the Gunderson House to give tours in the afternoon. It was a slow afternoon until about 2:45 p.m., when a lovely lady, Diane from Denver, stopped in for a tour. She was in the area because her sons are attending college in Northfield, one at St. Olaf and the other at Carleton. She had driven through Kenyon earlier in the week, on her way to Red Wing, and noticed the sign saying tours of the Gunderson House are given every third weekend of the month. Win-Win. So she stopped, and we gave her a nice long tour, and really enjoyed hearing her story and answering any questions she had.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, Oct. 2, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Oct. 9, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship. Sunday, Oct. 16, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, Oct. 30, Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton.
It’s been kind of a quiet week this week, unless you count canning tomatoes. I’m running out of jars. I made five quarts of tomato juice, and 12 quarts of spaghetti sauce. There are still a lot of tomatoes out there, but I’m going to share them with some friends.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.
