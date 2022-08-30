Happy Birthday to our little Everett Novak who turns 2 on Aug. 31. Have fun at your party this weekend! Everett is the grandson of Kris and Ron Mills.
Maggie and Brennen spent seven days in beautiful Montana. While there they stayed at a cute little cabin in White Fish Mountain. Days were spent hiking Beaver Lake Trail Mountain to Lake Murray, white water rafting on Flat Head River, and lots of hiking the Trail of Cedars to Avalanche Lake. They also drove the breathtaking Road to the Sun, and hiked to St. Mary Falls where they did cliff diving into glacial waters. Yes, it was cold! They spent their final day taking a boat tour on Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent Lake to Josephine Lake where they saw a mother bear and her two cubs. The highlight of their trip was a marriage proposal at Two Medicine Lake, and she said “Yes!” They both really enjoyed the spectacular beauty of Montana, and agreed that Montana truly is "The Big Sky State."
Congratulations to our nephew, Troy Vangsness, who was named the 2022-2023 Sleepy Eye Education Association Teacher of the Year! This is an amazing honor for an amazing educator. Congratulations, Troy! He’s already back at school on Aug. 24. Have a great year!
Julie, Maggie, Andy, Topher and Tracy made up the team “Andy’s Candies” and took part in the Rose Fest Road Rally on Saturday morning. The team found all of the clues, came in at 54 minutes, but just missed the winner’s bracket. Next year it sounds like two cars will be needed as more people want to participate. Thanks to Jason Quam for making up the clues. It was so much fun!
Saturday night BINGO at the VFW was a sell-out crowd. Julie, Maggie, Topher, Andy, Tracy, Amanda, Jim, Autumn, Ari, Tali and her mom, Steve and Kim all tried their luck at BINGO. We were at the “lucky table,” as Andy, Topher, and Tali’s mom all won a game. BINGO is always fun, and the money goes to a good cause.
On Wednesday, Gwen Springer, Helen Haugen and I enjoyed getting together for lunch at Lacey’s.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Irene Miller who passed away recently and whose funeral was held on Friday in Faribault. Irene was a long-time companion of Ron Lurken, and was such a pleasant lady. She came to Moland Church many times with Ron, and was always so friendly.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
On Friday, I spent the day with Katie and Ryan, doing a little antiquing, lunching and hanging out. We had lunch had The Pointe in Prior Lake, which was my first time there, and it was very good. I stopped at Krissy and Ron’s on my way home for a quick visit with them.
Pam Seaser and I enjoyed having lunch at Lacey’s on Sunday. Pam got a bunch of veggies from Bob’s garden, so now she’s stocked up for the week.
There is a lot of canning going on in Moland. I canned 17 jars of spaghetti sauce, nine quarts of tomato juice, and I have enough tomatoes to do another batch. Bob’s been busy with salsa, elderberry jelly, and beet pickles! I’m sure glad I taught him how to can!!
We sure got a nice rain this weekend; actually about 2.5 inches, and it was really needed.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Sept. 4, Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. (NOTE: Time change in Worship), with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. Worship.
Sept. 18 – Rally Sunday at 9 a.m. with 10:30 Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton, followed by potluck. Sunday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.