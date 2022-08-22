Georgia Vincent and her daughter, Nancy Vincent-Johnson, traveled to Seattle to attend the wedding of Georgia’s great niece, Melissa Sanborn. Melissa is the granddaughter of Georgia’s sister, Mabel Sanborn. They had a fun time seeing several family members they hadn’t seen for many years.
Calvin Aase celebrated his 6th birthday by requesting to go to Red Lobster and having a lobster dinner! I heard he didn’t actually eat the whole lobster by himself, but it sure is cute that that’s what he wanted to for his birthday dinner! Happy Birthday, Calvin!
The Steele County Fair was the site of a little Aase reunion. Brian and Bernard Aase, Georgia, Nancy and Tod, Dan and Deb Chinander, and Doreen and Paul McGinty all met in Fair Square and really enjoyed a beautiful night at the fair.
Georgia and Nancy and Tod, and doggie, Merlin, stopped by my house on Wednesday to finally look at some old Aase pictures. We figured out who some of them were, and Georgia and Nancy left with a few pictures they didn’t have. It was a nice day to sit out on the patio and enjoy a beautiful day. They’ve been really busy during their visit to Minnesota, also meeting up with Don and Audrey Synder at the fair on Wednesday afternoon.
The Annual Rose Fest Fish Fry was held at Julie and JB’s on Friday night. The garage was full as Brennen and “Triple” Don cooked the fish. Even though it rained on and off, it didn’t put a damper on the party. Glasses were raised as a toast was made for Maggie and Brennen’s recent engagement. Congratulations! Keep on fishing guys for the Rose Fest Fish Fry 2023!
Many thanks to all the organizers involved to make the 2022 Rose Fest a success. Lots of people were downtown on Saturday, doing a little shopping, enjoying the car show, lunch at the VFW, various food trucks, as well as other vendors on the street. We had a beautiful weekend for Rose Days.
Baptized at Moland Lutheran on Sunday was Elliott Alexander Schultenover, son of Paige Schultenover and Darrell Schneider. Sponsors were Maria Schultzenover and Mary Curry. Little Elliott was the best little baby throughout the service, and is as cute as he can be. Congratulations to Paige and Darrell, as well as the grandparents and, of course, great-grandmother, Shirley Baumgartner.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Aug. 28 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. (NOTE TIME CHANGE) Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. Worship. Sunday, Sept. 18, Rally Sunday with Sunday School at 9:00 a.m., followed by Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games. (Note date change).
Katie and Ryan took in the Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers game on Friday night. The rain stayed away; the Twins hit some homeruns, had some great pitching, and came away with a win.
On Saturday, Katie and Ryan took in the Steele County Fair, which in many people’s opinion, is the best county fair in the state! Lots to see and do, and, of course, they tried some of that good fair food. Again, a nice morning to be at the fair.
On Sunday, many people enjoyed the Rose Day Parade. The parade route was lined with people on both sides of the street, and the downtown area was busy too. As always, there were quite a few entries in the parade, and the Osman Shriners were a hit with everyone. The kids were really making a haul with the candy as usual. It was a really fun parade. Again, thanks to everyone who organized this event.
Karyn and Greg, Megan and Parker hosted a pool party at their house on Sunday afternoon. Little Gavin and Everett had so much fun jumping into the pool. Krissy and Ron, Brianna and Dylan, and Katie and Ryan were all there to join in the fun.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.