A group of Owatonna Clinic retirees enjoyed getting together again for lunch last Tuesday at Perkins.
Judy Mork Johnson from Stillwater was there, and it was really great to see her again. We had a fun time.
On Thursday, Kris and I had lunch at Lacey’s, which is always good. Julie met us down there after she was done with work. We did a little shopping downtown, and ran into Jim Marcuson. We had a nice chat with Jim, and he thought he was pretty lucky to run into two of the Aase girls at the same time!
Bob’s garden has started to produce. He’s dug some red potatoes, picked onions, green beans, radish, lettuce and beets. His beets are absolutely delicious, as are the beet greens. I cooked some of those up on Saturday, and they were really delicious. He’s also been picking wild black raspberries, and has been making jam each day.
On Saturday, I enjoyed having lunch with Pam Seaser and her mom, Oz, at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester. Oz is 89 years young, and is really delightful. We had a good visit and a great lunch.
A Celebration of Life for Kathy Hasert will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 1-5 p.m. at the Keller Lake Regional Park in Maplewood, MN. Kathy passed away last November.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, July 17, 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and games — maybe outside games? NO WORSHIP on Sunday, July 24. The Family League is planning a possible camp out on July 30/31. More details to come.
Russ, Lynn and Megan Koehler were Saturday afternoon visitors of Faye Noble. They celebrated birthdays for both Russ and Megan by having some good cheesecake instead of regular birthday cake.
That sounds good to me!
Congratulations to the 10B Fusion softball team for taking third place in the Tier 2 state tourney this weekend. Haidyn Aase is a member of this very talented group of girls! Way to go girls!!
Chuck Aase, along with several other classmates, attended the funeral for Dennis Urness at Dale Lutheran Church on Wednesday.
Bruce Dugstad, Kent Whitney, Dave Petersmeyer, Mark Lenway, Marv Jacobson, and Chuck Aase spent a few days at Lake of the Woods. The fishing wasn’t the best, as the river was still really high, with many areas still sandbagged, and they weren’t able to go out on the lake because of the high waters and concerns of trees that were submerged from the flooding. Still the guys had fun just being together and reminiscing about their high school days.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.