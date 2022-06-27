Happy Birthday to our own little firecracker, Kris Mills, who celebrates her birthday on July 4. Happy Birthday!
On Tuesday, Gwen, Helen and I got together to help celebrate Gwen’s birthday a little late. We spent the day in Cannon Falls checking out the Antique Mall, then had lunch at Rancho Loco Grill and Bar, and then a little more antiquing in downtown Cannon Falls. Of course, you can’t go to Cannon Falls without stopping at the Cannon Valley Winery, so we did just that and enjoyed a nice glass of wine.
Faye Noble attended the opening night of “La Cage Aux Folles” presented by the Merlin Players at the Paradise Theater in Owatonna. One of the stars of the play is Faye’s nephew, Eric Parrish, who always does a fantastic job!
On Wednesday, Kim Bakken and I enjoyed an evening of good pizza and music at Berne Wood-Fired Pizza. The entertainment for the evening was “Lost Faculties” followed by “Crazy on You: A Tribute to Heart.” It was a beautiful night to sit outside, and there were a lot of people who had the same idea as we did. Over 500+ pizzas were cooked over the wood fire that evening, and it was really fun.
On Friday, I had lunch at Grace’s in Owatonna with a couple of former co-workers, Pat Hansen and Laurie Boeke. Grace’s is always a fun place to go, and the food never disappoints.
Karyn and Megan Jeseritz returned on Friday from a week in Galveston, Texas where Megan’s dance team performed seven dances at the National Dance Competition. The girls came in 1st place on two of their dances, and 3rd place on another. Congratulations to Megan and her entire dance team. They are really fun to watch.
Krissy and I attended the Friday evening performance of “La Cage Aux Folles” at the Paradise. What a fantastic job by the entire ensemble, but especially Michael Lambert and Eric Parrish. WOW – Those two guys were perfectly cast for their roles in the play, and they provided many laugh-out-loud moments. The house was close to a sell-out too. It was great!
Bob, Donnie and Scott spent a few days fishing at Rick’s cabin on the Turtle River. The fishing wasn’t the greatest, but the guys managed to catch a few nice ones. They returned home on Monday.
Haidyn Aase and her softball team from Apple Valley are the 2022 Tri-County State Qualifier for the upcoming state softball tournament. They won all six of their games at the tourney, held in Shoreview, being #1 out of 44 teams! That’s amazing! Great job, Haidyn.
Faye, Mike and Linda Noble attended the OHS graduation party for Kayden, daughter of Ryan and Sarah Noble on Saturday. It was a lot of fun with many family members present. Congratulations Kayden!
Marlys Syverson, Julie and Maggie spent the weekend in Cadott, WI where they attended Country Fest 2022. Some of the entertainers included Little Texas, Florida Georgia Line, Gabby Barrett and Jason Aldean. On Saturday, the girls did a little “retail therapy” in Stanley, WI, where they found a cute antique store, and then in Pine Hallow which has a Mennonite business with some very unique items. Just down the road in Thorp, they stopped at The Marieke Gouda Cheese Factory, which was really interesting. This little cheese company was awarded the 2013 Grand Champion for their cheese. Pretty impressive. Next year’s line-up for Country Fest will include Jake Owens and The Zac Brown Band, and, yes, the girls will be going!
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, July 3, 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, July 10, NO WORSHIP. Sunday, July 17, 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck. NO WORSHIP on Sunday, July 24.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.