Happy anniversary to Ron and Kris Mills, who celebrated 38 years of marriage on Sept. 1. Congratulations! Also, happy anniversary to Jon and Julie Broin, who celebrate 43 years on Sept. 8. I hope you had a nice anniversary.
I missed a few birthdays last week as well – Brent Lurken, Jim Bruessel, and Becky Noble. Happy Birthday guys!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dale Finnesgaard, who is the son of Carl and Maxine Finnesgaard, of Kenyon. Dale passed away on Sept. 6. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol, as well as his parents, his sister, as well as many other family members and friends. His funeral will be held on Sept. 16 in Minneapolis, with burial at Gol Lutheran Church.
Last week, Gail, Annette, Helen and I enjoyed a week-long river cruise down the Danube River. After an extremely long day on Sunday trying to get to Munich (we missed our connecting flight in Amsterdam by about five minutes, meaning Helen’s and my checked bags didn’t make it on the flight either and ended up “lost”), we finally arrived in Munich, via Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday night, and finally got to the Viking Atla around midnight.
It’s funny what you can get along without when your suitcase is lost, so we did a little shopping in Regensburg, with the help of our personal shoppers, Annette and Gail, and we made it work. Three days without a curling iron doesn’t go so good either, until we finally found one at a salon in Passau. The ship was accommodating in offering us free laundry service for the week, which really saved us. With all that negative news aside, the trip was amazing.
We did make it to Regensburg, which is a fun city to walk around and explore. After that we were in Passau, Germany; another charming little city, where we enjoyed a fabulous concert at the stunning St. Stephen’s Cathedral, on an organ that has over 17,974 pipes throughout the structure – Amazing!! We then sailed the very scenic and beautiful Wachau Valley on our way to Vienna.
In Vienna, we saw a concert of Mozart and Strauss music, which was so beautiful. We also toured the spectacular Schloss Schonbrunn palace in Vienna. In Budapest, we had a tour of the city, and some free time, which we spent at the market place where you could get absolutely anything you need. We had really spectacular weather with only some rain in Vienna one afternoon and for a little while in the morning in Budapest. All in all, it was a really great trip where we met some wonderful new friends, and most of all, made new memories with life-long friends. We all would recommend taking a river cruise.
Sept. 18 – Rally Sunday at 9 a.m. with 10:30 Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton, followed by potluck. Sunday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.