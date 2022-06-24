Summertime means lots of outdoor time. No one wants warm weather fun to end due to an illness or injury. Weave these safety tips into your summer plans as you soak up your fun in the sun.
Protect your skin
Ultraviolet, or UV, radiation is extreme during the summer, and it can take as little as 11 minutes in the midday sun to get sunburned. Choose a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater. Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if you're sweating.
Don a hat and shades
Make a fashion statement with a large, floppy hat and sunglasses. They can help protect your face and eyes from harmful UVA and UVB sun rays. Sunglasses also protect the delicate skin around your eyes.
Even if the sun doesn't bother your sight much, it's still important to keep your eyes safe by protecting them from UV rays.
Know your medications' side effects
Some prescription and over-the-counter medications can make you more sensitive to sunlight or cause dehydration. Plan to apply sunscreen more often if you take antihistamines, such as Benadryl; nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) including aspirin or ibuprofen; certain antidepressants; antipsychotics; and some oral diabetic medications. Other medications can cause dehydration including laxatives for constipation; oral diabetic medications; and diuretics also called "water pills."
Talk with your pharmacist about your medications' side effects.
Drink up
With your attention focused on outdoor activities, it's possible that you will forget to drink water until you begin feeling thirsty. However, thirst is a sign that you're already dehydrated.
Carry a water bottle with you to sip throughout your day. And check that your urine is light yellow in color to show that you are well-hydrated.
Avoid food poisoning
Foodborne illness peaks in the summer. It happens because bacteria grow faster in warm summer months, and outdoor activities increase. More people are cooking outside, without the safety controls of a kitchen. Wash hands and surfaces often. Keep raw meats away from other foods, and cook them to safe temperatures.
Finally, be sure you are keeping refrigerated, perishable food, such as luncheon and cooked meats, chicken and salads, chilled always.
Buzz off stinging insects and bees
Bugs are out in full force during the summer. In most cases, bee and other stings are only annoying, causing a brief, sharp pain along with slight swelling and redness. Home treatment is all that's necessary to ease the pain.
If you experience breathing problems, swelling of the lips or throat, faintness, confusion, rapid heartbeat or hives after a sting, seek emergency care.
