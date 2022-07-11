The Magic of a Story with Mary Bleckwehl
Northfield author Mary Bleckwehl will bring her The Magic of Story program to the Kenyon Public Library on Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Kenyon City Council Chambers of City Hall.
Anyone may attend this presentation, but it is designed explicitly for PreK and Elementary aged learners. The 35-minute show will include a read-aloud book, stickers, coloring sheets, magic, character dress, and a question-and-answer time. The program will focus on the magic of a story and the literacy journey.
For 25 years, Bleckwehl’s career was as a teacher or administrator in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Minnesota. Through her work as an author Bleckwehl continues to promote literacy and the love of learning. Her first book, “Henry! You’re Late Again” was published in 2011. Other books she has written include “Henry! You’re Hungry Again?,” “Claire’s Hair,” “The Birthday Cookbook,” and “The Worry Knot.”
She has presented to over 90,000 students in schools, young writer conferences, and libraries.
“This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.”
Emma Nelson
This past week it was announced by the MIAC that Emma Nelson had been hired as the conference’s next Assistant Director. Nelson is the daughter of Kenyon High School Alumni Scott and Gail Nesseth Nelson.
The 2020 St. Catherine’s University graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology while playing volleyball and basketball for the Wildcats. After the 2019-2020 basketball season, Nelson was named to the MIAC Academic All-Conference Team. She also earned the St. Kate’s Fleur-de-lis Award, which honors student-athletes for their dedication to their sport, scholarship, and service.
While at St. Kate’s, Nelson served as captain for both volleyball and basketball teams and received the MIAC Sportsmanship award in both sports as a senior. She was on the Wildcat Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for three years, with two of the years as a member of the executive leadership board.
For the past two years, Nelson has worked as a graduate assistant coach for the volleyball program of Division II Augustana University while earning a Master of Arts in Sports Administration and Leadership.
As an assistant director, Nelson will work with MIAC Commissioner Dan McKane and Associate Commissioner B. J. Pickard. Her responsibilities as part of the three-person staff include strategic planning, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative. She will also work with the student-athlete advisory committee, sports information, educational services, and sports information.
The Assistant Director’s position was made possible through a Division III Internship Grant to provide opportunities for women and ethnic minorities to gain experience in college athletics.
Donnie Brooks, Athletics Director of Macalester College, will serve as Nelson’s mentor during the next two years.
Previous MIAC Assistant Directors who served as interns as part of the NCAA Ethnic Minority and Women’s Internship grant have used their experience to move into various athletic administration positions in the MIAC, the Upper Midwest Conference, and Division I universities.
National Eagle Center
As part of the Kenyon Public Library’s Summer Learning Program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” a presentation by the National Eagle Center is scheduled for July 20 at 11 a.m. in the Kenyon City Council Chambers in City Hall.
A naturalist interpreter will lead those present on a journey to learn about eagle biology, ecology, natural history, and cultural connections through an engaging and entertaining program. A live eagle will assist the naturalist in the presentation as part of the event.
The program is open to all ages and will last about 45-minutes.
The Kenyon Leader
The first issue of the Leader in 1885 introduced the paper this way,” We herewith send out our letter of introduction to the public, actuated by an earnest hope that our endeavors to occupy a position in the front rank of local journalism will be appreciated. We have come to stay, and the Leader will in the future make its regular weekly visits in the many homes of its esteemed patrons.” The first editors were prophetic as The Kenyon Leader celebrated its 137th birthday on June 25 and is Kenyon’s oldest business. Over 137 years, I do not think there was ever a week when the Leader was not published.
The name was explained in that first edition. “The name was adopted at the suggestion of many of our leading citizens, and were firm in the belief that it will meet with general approval. We like it as it is a clearly defined type. We intend to make it a LEADER in the highest and truest sense-a LEADER in the adoption and promotion of every laudable enterprise having for its object the prosperity and advancement of our town and adjacent country.”
The first owners, O. H. Phillips and Prof. U. Curtis, had a vision and set a standard that future owners would continue to follow regarding the Leader. There were numerous owners for the next eighteen years until Andrew Finstuen bought into the business in 1903, and O. C. Cole became a partner in 1910. The two men offered stability to the enterprise for the next 40 years.
In the late 1920s, a young Frank Callister was added to the staff and eventually became a part-owner in 1948. Cole passed away in 1950 and Finstuen in 1958, leaving Callister as the sole owner of the Leader until he sold it to Bob Noah in 1971. Bob produced a weekly newspaper for 30 years before selling it to his son Doug in 2001. After Doug sold the paper to a newspaper group, several reporters and editors have worked to continue the promise of the original owners.
In 1885, the subscription to the paper was $1.50 for one year, 75 cents for six months, and 40 cents for three months. As part of the 100th Anniversary in 1985, Noah offered readers an opportunity to receive a lifetime subscription for $100. Thirty-seven years later, I know of at least three people who took advantage of the offer and are still receiving the paper.
The Noahs held a Centennial Celebration in June 1985 at the VFW, with approximately 450 people attending. That afternoon, the main kitchen crew serving food consisted of Bert Maus, Edith Hjermstad, and Kathy Wallaker. Beulah Callister was on hand to greet people, as were Leader staff members Evie Sathrum, Margo Ostgaard, and Kathy Krause.
At the 125th Anniversary, editor Kristy Jacobson hosted an open house with music by Ray Sands, cake, and coffee. I attended that event with a Kenyon Leader coffee mug I had recently purchased in an antique store in Stillwater. Jacobson said, “That mug means we are old. 125 years old.”
In his editorial honoring the Leader’s Diamond Anniversary in 1960, Frank Callister explained why a town needed a newspaper when he wrote, “The newspaper is a historical document—a permanent record of the community’s lifeline. We do not take our obligation to the community lightly. The Leader has chronicled the events that make up the history of this community. The printed word is the permanent record.”
In reflecting over the past few years, seeing many small-town publications close has been disheartening. Those in larger cities like Rochester reduced their hard copy papers to two days a week, with the other days being online. I tolerate reading papers online, but there is nothing like spreading the newspaper out on the kitchen table to read. The size and shape of the Kenyon Leader have changed over 137 years. But it still maintains the purpose of the original owners to document the events of our city, school, and town organizations. Kenyon is fortunate to have a weekly newspaper when so many small towns have lost theirs.