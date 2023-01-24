To the editor:
The number of migrant encounters at the southern border surpassed 250,000 in December alone.
I have emailed our senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith numerous times asking what they are doing about this influx and fentanyl coming into the country. They have never responded back to me.
Both of them should be ashamed — and not in Congress, being they are not fixing the problems.
Charles Voxland
Kenyon
