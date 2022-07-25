Kenyon Library happenings — Upcoming Macrame Class
Attendance this summer at the special programs hosted by the Kenyon Library, has been remarkable.
Last Wednesday Grant Fogt of the National Eagle Center helped an audience of one hundred children and adults learn more about raptors and the bald eagle in particular. Fogt’s enthusiasm on the subject kept people of all ages focused on his presentation. Towards the end, he brought out a resident eagle who travels with him and is part of the program. Fogt explained this eagle had been rescued and taken to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, where they discovered it was blind in one eye. With a disability of that nature, the eagle would not have survived in the wild and makes a great partner in educating people about the species.
Thursday, July 28, artist Jen Anfinson will teach people twelve and older the basic knots of Macrame while creating a trendy wall hanging. Preregistration is required as the class size is limited. To register, contact the Kenyon Public Library staff at 507-789-6821 or stop at the library. The time for this class is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants must be at least 12 years old.
The library is expanding its learning center concept this summer as an aquarium contains tadpoles in various steps of transition to frogs. Also, on Friday, a monarch caterpillar hatched from its egg and will be eating milkweed leaves for about a week before going into the chrysalis stage and metamorphizing into an adult butterfly.
After the eagle program, the library was alive with activity as people were checking out books and stopping to see the tadpoles and a monarch butterfly that had just come out of its cocoon that morning.
Blood donations
The average adult has approximately 10 pints of blood in their body. Making a blood donation uses about one pint of blood, after which the human body has the remarkable capacity to replace all the cells and fluids that have been lost. It takes four to eight weeks for the body to replace the red blood cells.
More than 90% of the population of the United States will require blood at some point in their lives. A surprising statistic is that only 5% of people eligible donate the blood used.
The next local blood drive is scheduled at St. Michael’s Parish Hall on Monday, August 1, from 1 to 7 p.m. Appointments are needed and may be scheduled online at the American Red Cross website or by calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS.
Enoch Thune
A few weeks ago, the 1962 Peek at the Past referenced that Enoch and Evelyn Thune had attended the Northern Iowa Band Festival and also saw the premiere showing of the movie “The Music Man.”
Enoch Thune’s association with the movie industry goes back to 1918 when as a twenty-one-year-old, he purchased the Lyric Theater during the early days of the motion picture industry. To make watching the films a more enjoyable experience for his patrons, he installed a pipe organ and organized the Lyric Theater orchestra in which he played the drums.
He often attended the national theater owners’ conventions in Hollywood and was introduced as the nation’s youngest theater owner. While Thune was at these meetings, he met well-known film industry members such as Lewis Selznick, the Warner Brothers, Mary Pickford, and more.
The Lyric Theater, which closed in 1938, was not Thune’s only adventure in the business world of Kenyon.
In 1923, he purchased the Kenyon Ventilator Co, which made barn ventilators and installed them throughout the Midwest and foreign countries until rural electricity came into existence. With electricity available, farmers installed electrically powered ventilation systems forcing the Kenyon Ventilator Company out of business.
Through a suggestion by Thune to the president of Land O Lakes, John Brandt, in the early 1930s, the use of oleomargarine was banned at the state and county fairs in Minnesota. This action of banning margarine led to a resolution of a sales tax on oleomargarine and other butter substitutes.
Thune was a member of the National Inventors Congress and, in 1943, sent a proposal called the Submarine Protection Decoy for possible use in the war effort. Years later, in the “U. S. News and World Report,” he read an article about a device being developed by the Pentagon called “A Sub Decoy.”
Many residents of Kenyon remember “Nucky” and his brother Pete for their interior decorating and painting work.
When the Thune brothers were in their seventies, Kenneth Flom and his construction crew hauled scaffolding over to Minneola Church for Thunes to use while painting the church’s interior. Once the framework was in place, Kenneth asked Enoch, “How do you manage to stand up there and paint the ceiling?” Nucky replied, “Oh, after a few minutes, it is like being on the dance floor, swaying to the music.”
Thune was a long-time member of the Republican Party and made news in 1944 when he challenged the incumbent Congressman August Andresen for the nomination to represent Minnesota’s First District in Congress. Although he lost the primary election, Enoch made a respectable showing.
Ironically, there are pictures of Enoch Thune and Frank Callister, both hard and fast Republicans, broadly smiling and shaking hands with Minnesota Governor Wendell Anderson during his visit to Kenyon. Anderson was a member of the Democrat Farmer-Labor Party.
Enoch Thune and Evelyn Nesseth married on September 29, 1924, and celebrated 64 years of marriage before Enoch passed away in 1992. They had three children, Rene Thune and Gail Marklevits, who graduated from Kenyon High School. A son, Thomas, passed away at the age of eleven.