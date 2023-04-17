Northfield, and Southern Minnesota, we have had an “it could happen here,” close call. The news of suspended St. Olaf student Waylon Kurts being charged after a cache of ammunition magazines, knives, and other tactical gear was found in his dorm room, hits close to home.

Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.

