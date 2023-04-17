...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Hennepin, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn
Counties.
.The combination of spring snowmelt and recent rainfall will
continue to cause widespread flooding on area rivers. Upcoming
rainfall is expected to prolong high river flows into the coming
week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 681.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 681.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.0
feet on Saturday.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
Northfield, and Southern Minnesota, we have had an “it could happen here,” close call. The news of suspended St. Olaf student Waylon Kurts being charged after a cache of ammunition magazines, knives, and other tactical gear was found in his dorm room, hits close to home.
It hits close to home because this all happened a few blocks from my house. It also hits close to home because my oldest daughter is in her first year at a different college, and at virtually the same time a student was being removed from her campus because he was making violent threats. When we asked her about it, she shared that friends of hers knew the student and were with him as he slid into crisis and became threatening.
I feel for students who are overwhelmed by the weight of their circumstances, who are crying out for help and who need help. I feel for Mr. Kurts and his family. I don’t know what is happening in his life, but I know there is pain there.
The trouble is that young people, and others, are going through times of crisis and desperation in the midst of a society that is awash with guns. The drivers of this are obvious. Gun and ammunition companies want more guns and ammunition sold. They want more profits, and they are succeeding. The U.S. famously has more guns than people, and we are the only nation where this is true.
As I have been traveling across Minnesota, convening listening sessions in living rooms in small towns and rural areas across the state, I’ve been hearing concerns about gun violence, and school shootings, church shootings, and campus shootings. Of course I have.
People in rural communities also want safe communities that are free from gun violence. We don’t want our children doing active shooter drills in elementary school or to be worrying about them when they are at college or in the workplace. We want something else.
The good news is that we aren’t powerless. We can act and pass common sense legislation that is proven to prevent gun violence.
Red flag laws, which give family and friends a process they can go through to remove firearms from someone they love who is a danger to themselves or others, have proven to reduce violence in other states. Universal background checks is another simple policy change that has been shown to reduce violence.
These policies are popular too. Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization founded by Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, released polling in February that found that 92% of Minnesotans support Universal Background Checks, including 86% of Republicans. 76% of Minnesotans support red flag laws.
You can’t get to numbers like that unless there is a strong base of support among people in rural communities too.
Legislators in rural areas and in metro areas should know that their constituents are calling for action on gun violence. Let’s not wait any longer. Let’s act, for the safety of everyone.
Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.