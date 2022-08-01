The Irish Piper
On Wed., August 10 at 10:30 a. m. in the Kenyon City Council Chambers, Laura MacKenzie will perform “The Irish Piper,” an Irish musical retelling of the traditional German story of the Pied Piper of Hamline. Based on Minnesota author Jim Latimer’s delightful children’s book “The Irish Piper,” MacKenzie’s interpretation will feature many different instruments, a good story, and beautiful illustrations.
MacKenzie has proven to be a versatile musician, mastering wooden flutes, different whistles, concertinas, Scottish small pipes, and other wind instruments. Over the years, she has been awarded a Bush Foundation Artists Fellowship in Traditional and Ethnic Performing Arts and a McKnight Foundation Performing Artists Fellowship.
The musician has performed with renowned ensembles from the British Isles throughout her career and toured with Lorrie Line’s Pop Chamber Orchestra for eight years.
Following the story with music, the program will conclude with audience members participating in some traditional song games.
“This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.”
Field of Flags
Seventy years ago, the United States military was engaged in what has become known as “the Forgotten War.” For three years, starting in June of 1950 until an armistice was signed in June 1953, the U. S. and sixteen other nations sent combat troops to aid South Korea. 36,000 Americans lost their lives in the Korean War. Without the signing of a peace treaty, the war never officially ended.
During Rose Fest, people of the Kenyon area will have the opportunity to honor a veteran of the Korean War or any veteran from the Civil War to those serving our country today by donating a flag at the Field of Flags display at Veterans Memorial Park.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, Veterans Support Group, and others will be placing the flags in an arrangement on the park site. On Friday and Saturday, the public is invited to stop and walk through the flags reading the personalized tags attached to them.
Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m., the Zumbrota Community Band will present a concert at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The closing ceremonies of the Field of Flags will follow the program at 4 p.m.
Color Guard members will be at the flag site on Fri. and Sat. for anyone wishing to purchase a flag for a suggested donation of $20. Advanced contributions may be made with any Color Member or Mike McDonald at Held Bus garage.
This event is a significant fundraiser for the Color Guard, with donations distributed to the Kenyon Fire Department, K-W Schools, and other Kenyon community causes.
The Field of Flags is a way to pay tribute and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedoms. They have served to protect us and have always been there when they are needed.
St. John’s Outdoor Worship
St. John’s Church of Wheeling will have a Summer Evening Outdoor Worship Service on Wednesday, Aug. 10. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy an evening of food and music.
From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., brats, sauerkraut, chips and root beer floats will be served. At 7 p.m., a program of Gospel Music is scheduled to be performed by Matthew Schwake and his daughter, Karyssa.
Summer
With the beginning of August, it is becoming more evident that summer is slipping away. Sunrises are now after 6 a.m., and the sunsets occur half an hour earlier than at the summer solstice.
Seeing fireflies in the evening twilight brings back memories of catching them on warm summer evenings as a youngster. In addition to seeing butterflies and other insects, bees are attracted to soft drinks during this time of the year. I was reminded of this while attending a St. Paul Saints game on Friday night.
The first Monday in August is National Picnic Day, a tradition that has been around since the late 1800s. My grandfather never enjoyed going on picnics. He always complained about having to eat with the ants and other bugs.
The sunshine of summer offers multiple health benefits. According to a researcher at the University of Liege in Belgium,” Human brains work better in the summer. Studies on attention and memory tests showed brain activity peaked in the summer.” This study could be a good argument for year around school. I know numerous people who would disagree with that thought.
According to NASA, the most visible annual meteor shower occurs in the summer. Active between July 14 and Aug. 24, the Perseids shower peaks around mid-August. During this time, up to 100 meteors will streak across the sky every hour at 37 miles per second.
Usually, the peak nights for viewing these showers are Aug. 11-13, which will not be the case this year as a full moon coincides with these dates and will obscure the meteor showers’ brilliance with moonglow.
For that reason, it is recommended that the best time to watch the Perseids is a week before the full moon and a few weeks after it.
As we wind our way through the final month of summer, we realize the summer sun cannot last forever. The days will grow cooler and shorter as autumn begins to take hold.