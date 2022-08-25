When asked about the Inflation Reduction Act, newly elected Representative Brad Finstad stated he didn't see how hiring 85,000 new IRS agents would help with high gas prices. Good point. Because the two issues have absolutely nothing to do with each other.
After being surprised at his illogical argument, I thought further about the decrying of hiring 85,000 more government agents during a time of inflation. How can more government spending help us reduce costs to the average American family?
The IRS's ability to go after an estimated $600 billion in taxes of under-reported income is mostly owed by households making over $400,000 yearly, not by small businesses or those in the middle class. Because they can afford to invest, hire good lawyers, and use tax loopholes, the rich are able to bilk the government — and those of us who are not millionaires. Under-reported income by the rich results in the rest of us carrying an unfair tax burden.
Those who earn this much money enjoy new roads, parks, good schools, libraries, and the security of having a good fire/police department along with the rest of us. But they are not paying their fair share.
Enough money to hire good agents and new computer systems for the IRS could help our country. Imagine what an additional $600 billion could do to help us reduce inflation.
As you ponder these questions, remember which administration passed this new legislation. Whether you are Democrat, Republican, neither, or somewhere in between, consider these facts, and then vote this fall.
Barb Matz
Northfield
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.