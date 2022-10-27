I’m Carolyn Treadway, DFL candidate for Minnesota House of Representatives District 19A. Many people in Faribault, Nerstrand and the surrounding area know me as a teacher, school board member, fellow worshipper and trusted community volunteer.
I’ve never aspired to political office, yet felt compelled to enter the House of Representatives race after observing over the last eight years that my opponent doesn’t support legislation that our communities and the people in them very much need.
I support tax cuts for middle class families and Social Security recipients.
I support affordable health care for uninsured workers, affordable child care for working parents and affordable housing.
I support state education funding that removes the need for local property owners to pony up for school levies.
I don’t hold to the idea that large corporations and the wealthy few should enjoy outsized tax cuts.
As your representative, I will focus on tax relief for middle income families and workers paired with the services they and our communities need to thrive.
