Twin Cities Live
Last week on Twin Cities Live (TCL), after swine judging, Elizabeth Ries and Ben Lieber interviewed Kenyon native and Minnesota Pork Board member Mike Paterson who was down in the swine barn.
A few hours earlier, the Yorkshire boar shown by the Patterson family was named the Premier Champion Boar in the Open Class competition. Mike gave credit to his daughter Maddie who spent many hours training the animal in preparation for the competition.
Patterson demonstrated his knowledge of pigs when asked by Lieber what the judges were looking for when they judged the animals. He equated the swine show to the Westminster Dog Show. Fairgoers’ most frequently asked question is about the notches in the pig’s ears.
From host Elizabeth Reis, Patterson is referred to as “Our favorite family farmer,” who could have a show called “The Family Farmer Cooking Show.”
College sports
Last Thursday night, the Western Illinois Leathernecks lost their opening game of the 2022 football season to the University of Tennessee at Martin, 42-25.
K-W graduate Jack Beulke punted for the Leathernecks averaging almost 34 yards a kick.
Beulke’s longest punt was for forty yards, with one being downed inside the five-yard line.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Western Illinois will play the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. A large contingency of Beulke’s fans from the area will be in the stands for the 11 a.m. kickoff.
Last weekend Luther College volleyball played in the Macalester Invitational in St. Paul. The Norse defeated Crown College in the first match before losing to the host team and the University of Minnesota Morris.
Senior five-foot-three-inch defensive specialist Kasandra Keller saw considerable playing time in all three games.
Kaitlyn Vold is also on the team and played the game against Crown College.
Randy Hockinson
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the sixth Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame induction will be held. The evening will begin with a social time at 4:30 in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. As part of the ceremony, Wanamingo and Kenyon-Wanamingo Coach Randy Hockinson will be inducted.
Hockinson, a 1974 graduate of Coon Rapids High School, attended St. Cloud State University and received his teaching certificate from St. Thomas University.
Hockinson said, “It appeared that I would be teaching in one of the Coon Rapids Middle School, but that did not work out."
While perusing open teaching positions in late August of 1987, he saw an opening for a half-time social studies teacher and a half-time social worker. Holding a social worker certificate, Hock decided to apply for the job. The Wanamingo superintendent set up an interview. When they were done discussing the position, Hock was offered and accepted the position.
For the next 29+ years, Randy served as the baseball coach for Wanamingo and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
When he retired from coaching, Hock had finished with 318 wins, two conference championships, two divisional titles, two subsection championships, and two State Tournament appearances.
In May 2016, the Knights defeated Byron 20-6 to give Coach Hockinson his 300 th victory.
When asked if the championship teams were the highlights of his coaching career, Hock said, “Of course, those teams are always special. But as a coach, I always put in more effort coaching teams that have a losing record. Those young men practiced and played hard, but without many wins. One year we were like 3-16 and often gave up more errors than got hits. After a disappointing loss, I told the team it was the ball’s fault. We took a baseball out to center-field in Wanamingo. I dug a deep hole, and we buried that ball. As far as I know, it is still buried out there.”
In addition, to coaching baseball, Hock has been a long-time assistant football coach and has served as head coach of the K-W program. The 2004 team he led won the conference title and he was honored as Conference Coach of the Year.
Coon Rapids High School averaged 700 students in grades ten to twelve when Randy was attending it. The depth charts with numbers like that can be deep and not always offer many players playing time.
One year, Hock decided to audition for a play and received one of the lead roles. This experience developed a life-long love of theater. For thirty years, he has directed K-W plays allowing many young actors to perform on the K-W stage.
Lisa and Randy Hockinson have been married for 44 years. They have three children: Sage, Sarah, Jacob, and grandchildren Lincoln, Piper, Gavin, Graham, and Gemma Tickets for this year’s Hall of Fame evening are available until Sept. 16 and may be purchased at the K-W High School Office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet
Another school year
Another academic school year has started with students trudging home after school with backpacks full of papers and homework. Students often wonder why they have homework. The yearly debate about how much homework students should have each evening after being in school for seven hours ensues.
In the late 1800s, most schoolwork revolved around rote memorization, drill, and recitation, which students needed to practice at home in the evenings. With the influx of non-English speaking immigrants, the anti-homework movement began being led by John Dewey, a psychologist and educational progressive. He felt homework was detrimental to a child’s health.
In 1901, all homework was banned for grades below high school in California. This trend continued through the Great Depression and after World War II until the Soviet Union upset everything by launching Sputnik in 1957.
The public was shocked at the fact the Soviets were winning the Space Race. People thought the communists must have better schools than the ones in the United States. The Academic Excellence movement promoted new curriculums, including “New Math.” This homework time lasted until the late 1960s when society was being turned upside down and went back to no homework due to students’ resistance.
The latest study by National Center for Educational Statistics found that United States high school students spent an average of an hour and a half on homework each day. The 2016 average is considerably less than the two-plus hours of homework students were doing in 1962 following the anxious time of the Cold War.
So do not blame teachers and school administrators for students having homework. The homework fault lay in the event of 65 years ago when the Soviets launched Sputnik.