Hayfield Sesquicentennial
A few weeks ago, Hayfield celebrated the 150th anniversary of the forming of Hayfield Township, which was established in 1872. The town was incorporated in 1896.
Kenyon and Hayfield have an interesting connection through a man named Christian Clausen, who was born in Denmark and came to the United States at 25. In 1878, he married Caroline Cole of Blooming Prairie at the Episcopal Cathedral in Faribault.
Until 1885, Clausen had a business in Blooming Prairie when he and a man named Gust Alguire of Dodge Center founded the town of Hayfield. At this time, the Great Western railroad was built from Chicago to St. Paul.
A few years later, Christian, Caroline, and their daughter moved north to Kenyon, where he operated a cold storage and an egg plant business until 1905. He passed away in 1937 and is buried in the Kenyon Cemetery.
It was said he led a quiet, unassuming life and was a good citizen, kind neighbor, and loyal friend.
Many people in Kenyon probably never realized that one of their citizens was instrumental in the founding of Hayfield. Still, most people in Kenyon are familiar with his daughter, Clara Clausen.
Clara Clausen was described as a triple talented woman who wielded a gavel, pen, and brush. She served as Kenyon’s Justice of the Peace from 1953 to 1956. There were many accolades for her two published poetry books and one on correctly dividing words.
As an artist, her paintings were sold to people throughout the United States, and one she did of the Kenyon Corn Show in 1949 titled “Waiting for Cedric.” The original painting is on display in the Kenyon Public Library, and Russ Pederson took a photographic portrait of Clara Clausen that may also be seen in the library.
During the All School Reunion, prints of “Waiting for Cedric” were sold as a fundraiser for the Kenyon Public Library. A few are still available for sale at the library.
Clara Clausen passed away in 1956 and is buried next to her parents in the local cemetery.
Mike Lockerby
The funeral for Pastor Mike Lockerby, who passed away last week, was yesterday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
Lockerby graduated from North Salem, OR, High School and Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA, before attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN. His first call was to a two-point parish in North Dakota.
In 1978, Holden/Dale Pastor Cliff Schroeder resigned to take a pastoral position in Blooming Prairie. A call committee was formed to find a new minister, and the synod sent out a list of prospective candidates. Lockerby was not on the list. Committee member Alfred Swiggum was in Baker’s Service in Wanamingo one day when he was visiting with a person from North Dakota who said there was a young pastor out there who might be interested in coming to our area.
After interviewing Lockerby, a call was extended to him, which he accepted. Thus, from October 1978 until October 2009, he served the Holden/Dale parish.
In his first sermon, Lockerby said, “I was told before I came to this parish that it’s a pretty traditional place. I’ve only been here twelve days and have already been confronted with all these traditions. I feel funny about looking at my college yearbooks in the parsonage because they aren’t from St. Olaf.”
Continuing the thought of tradition, he said, “It is a wonderful thing. It can give people a sense of pride and security. But it can’t give you freedom. It can’t give you salvation. It can’t give you a oneness with Jesus Christ.”
Mike’s challenges with cars were legendary. One day, he stopped at Holden. When he came out of the church, the car was sitting at a unique angle as one of the back wheels had fallen off. He took his cars to Sam Jacobson’s repair shop to be fixed. He called these the times Sam exorcised the demons from his vehicles.
His ability to pick winning teams in football contests and the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament was uncanny. Mike was a frequent winner in the Kenyon Leader’s football contest. Then the name Little Johnny Wingo from Oklahoma started appearing as a contestant. Mike would laugh when he talked about Johnny Wingo, who was actually his wife Kalo’s cousin.
He also enjoyed movies, in particular “Shane.” He liked pointing out numerous mistakes in the film, including scenes where a motorized vehicle can be seen driving in the background. One movie Mike did not like was the original “Parent Trap.” He would rather wash dishes than watch it.
I do not know how many young people were confirmed by Lockerby during his years at Holden/Dale. One confirmation group had a memorable Wednesday evening class at the parsonage. The class started about a half hour later than usual. Those who arrived early entered the house and found Mike taking a nap on the couch. As Mike slept, the young people sat at the kitchen table whispering and giggling until one student, who arrived late, barged in, loudly apologizing for her tardiness, waking him up.
Mike Lockerby was a friend to many and faithfully served and impacted the people of the Kenyon/Wanamingo area for many years.
25 years ago
Twenty-five years ago, there were three magical days in Kenyon when the All-School Reunion was held on July 3, 4, and 5.
After two years of planning and weekly meetings, John Cole and the All-School Reunion Committee’s hard work came to fruition when about 2,000 alumni from Kenyon High School registered for the weekend. An estimated 3,000 to 5,000 people were in town for the festivities.
Bob and Doug Noah produced a thirty-page paper; I think, only the 1956 Centennial Edition was larger. The banner headline on the front page said it all, “IT’S HERE!!! First-ever All School Reunion is this Weekend.”
Mona Callister, KHS Class of 1913, was probably the oldest alumnus attending the reunion.
All four presentations of Judy Langemo’s production “An All-American Reunion at Sycamore High” were sold out. The play featured thirty cast members performing various songs woven into the story.
Steve Sviggum and Scott Flom were co-emcees for the two All School Reunion Programs. A total of one thousand five hundred people attended the shows, which featured an alumni chorus of 120 singers.
Gary Skundberg directed the 65-member band. As one person said, “This is Mr. Skunberg’s version of “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” A reference to the movie of a retiring band director whose former students return to play one last concert under his direction. Multiple generations of musicians played in the band. The trombone section featured Hazel Musgjerd, her daughter Judy Heilemann, and her grandson Thomas Heilemann.
Also, during the program, Alice Held, Class of 1920, told stories of what high school was like in the 1920s.
Three dances, a parade of 60 plus units, high school building tours, a volleyball tournament, a golf tournament, and a reception for Kenyon School staff were also part of the weekend.
Then on Sunday evening, the last events were held, and a glorious weekend concluded. The excitement of the reunion faded as the Kenyon residents returned to their usual summer routines.
In the following issues of the Leader, numerous letters to the editor were printed extolling the committee’s efforts and the weekend’s success. One letter writer concluded with, “Please, can we do this again?”
The building where many of the events for the All-School Reunion were held is gone. The memories of the staff and students who used the facility remain. There is always a possibility of another All-School Reunion, but it will be hard to top the one of July 1997.