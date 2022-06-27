K-W Knights Fishing Club
Four teams from the K-W Knights Fishing Club competed on Sunday. The wind that day was more than a walleye chop that challenged those on the water fishing.
Over the past few weeks, team members have had some successful excursions. Luke Cordes, Ben Short, Joe Mills, and Owen Siems caught some nice bass, and Jett Smith pulled in a good-sized northern pike.
The pictures from the club’s Facebook page show excited, smiling photos of team members in their team jerseys holding their catches.
With the hot days of summer coming, the Knights Fishing Club members are learning new strategies to entice the fish to take their hooks.
Twin Cities Live
It was Pork Week last week on Twin Cities Live (TCL), a program on channel 5 KSTP. Each day the program highlighted a variety of recipes using various pork cuts. Friday’s edition featured local hog farmer Mike Patterson sharing his recipe for pork tenderloin.
Before demonstrating his cooking skills, Patterson was questioned by hosts Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber about the difference between commercial pigs and show pigs. Clarifying the differences allowed him to explain how he and his wife Rebekah’s four daughters started a business called Country Girl Show Pigs.
Then it was time for Patterson to introduce the marinade recipe he had chosen and his techniques for Korean barbecue-style pork tenderloin. Using a grill pan, he cooked the meat and summer squash for Ries and Leber to sample. Leber, a former Minnesota Viking linebacker with Korean heritage, excitedly tried his taste and gave his opinion with a statement, “That’s money!” Meaning he approved Patterson’s creation.
Throughout the interview and demonstration, Patterson showed why the Minnesota Pork Board selected him as Pork Promoter of the Year. He was articulate as he answered questions. During the cooking portion, he explained how to cook pork, so it did not come out like a “hockey puck.”
Below is Mike’s recipe for Korean barbecue-style pork tenderloin from the TCL web page.
Ingredients:
• Marinade
• Sesame oil, minced garlic, fresh ginger, water, sugar, Gochujang, and soy sauce
• One pork tenderloin
Instructions:
• Pound tenderloin flat – 3/4 inch thick
• Mix together marinade sesame oil, garlic, and ginger
• Microwave for 45 seconds
• Combine the remaining marinade ingredients and pour into a Ziploc bag with the tenderloin
• Marinade for at least an hour up to overnight
• Remove and grill on both sides until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees
• Rest tenderloin for 3 minutes, loosely covered in foil
• Pour marinade sauce into a small saucepan and bring to a boil
• Pour sauce over tenderloin and serve with summer grilled squash
Correction
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the history of State Farm Insurance in Kenyon and made a mistake while writing about when Elmer Jacobson started with the company.
One resource I used stated that Jacobson had started the business in 1935 and was the agent of record until 1957. After Elmer passed away in 1964, Frank Callister wrote that Jacobson retired after 31 years with State Farm. If I had used my fourth-grade math and subtracted 31 from 1957, the answer was 1926.
I checked with the current State Farm agent, Lyle Wendroth, who confirmed that Jacobson started in 1926, two years after the company was founded. He also said Elmer was the second State Farm agent in Minnesota, making the Kenyon office one of the oldest ones in Minnesota.
What I learned in kindergarten
Every year while attending graduation parties, it is always interesting to look at the displays of mementos and pictures that graduates saved from their school days. They remind me of a book written by Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” The following is a list of what students learned at the beginning of their school careers. I think they are words we all need to remember and live by.
“Share everything. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. Wash your hands before you eat. Flush. Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you. Take a nap every afternoon. When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together. Be aware of wonder. Remember the little seed in the styrofoam cup. The roots go down and the plant goes up and nobody really knows how or why but we are all like that. Goldfish and hamsters and white mice and even the little seed in the styrofoam cup - they all die. So do we. Remember to look around you.”
All those items are still valid, no matter how old a person is.