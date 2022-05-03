K-W FFA
At the Minnesota State FFA Convention recently held in St Paul, the K-W Dairy Evaluation of Buck Oeltjenbruns, Evelyn Scheffler, Matthew Scheffler, and Hannah Gudknecht placed third in the State Dairy Judging Contest.
Buck Oeltjenbruns and John Smith received State FFA Degrees. 350 of the 15,000 FFA members received their State Degrees. Requirements for the State FFA Degree include holding the Chapter Degree and been an active FFA member for at least two years. The recipients have completed at least two years of instruction in agricultural education and are regularly enrolled in an agricultural education class.
In Dairy Placement Proficiency at the State Level, Evelyn Scheffler placed third. Scheffler’s proficiency award recognizes her development of specialized skills.
Placing third in Dairy Entrepreneurship proficiency at the State Convention was Buck Oeltjenbruns.
John Smith finished third in Ag Mechanics Placement proficiency.
WW TV Commercial
In March, Katie Jacobson Schmitt, K-W Class of 1997, traveled from Rochester, MN, to Los Angeles to shoot a commercial with “The Late, Late Show” James Corden for WeightWatchers.
After sharing her weight loss story with WW, Schmitt was invited to do the commercial. While doing the commercial, she talked about her experience as a WW member and encouraged others looking to lose weight to look at the WW program.
After facing challenges in her life brought on by the pandemic, Schmitt began to focus on her well-being and health, and over fourteen months, she lost 115 pounds.
In the advertisement, WW member Katie talks to James Corden about how she was able to lose 115 pounds by letting WW break down her goals into small ones. In that way, she could lose a little bit of weight each day.
K-W-Goodhue Track
On Thursday, April 28, the K-W-Goodhue track team traveled to Grand Meadow to participate in the GMLOKS Invite. The girls’ team finished in third place, while the boys’ team took fourth.
Individual first-place finishes for K-W-G girls were Rachel Nesseth in the 100-meter hurdles, Vanessa Schmidt in the high jump, Hayley Lentsch in the long jump, and the 800-meter sprint medley team of Avy Agenten, Rachel Nesseth, Hayley Lentsch, and Kaelynn Ryan.
The 4X800 meter relay took second place. Grace Nystuen, Avy Agenten, and Kaelynn Ryan earned team points in individual events.
Josh Schmidt took first place in the high jump, long jump, and second in the 100-meter dash for the boys’ team. Laden Nerison had first-place finishes in the triple jump and 1600-meter run with a second-place finish in the long jump.
The 4X200 meter relay team took sixth place.
K-W-Goodhue Golf
Thursday afternoon, the K-W-G golf team played in an invite at JWP with Maple River and NRHEG.
The boys’ team finished in second place with a score of 190, improving by ten strokes over their previous outing.
Trent Foss finished the afternoon with a 44, followed by Will Opsahl’s 48. Soren Kyllo and Ayden Horsman each shot a 49. Carson Roschen had a 51 and Tyson Christensen a 56.
JWP took first place in the team standings with 170, followed by K-W-G 190, Maple River 212, and NRHEG 218.
Ninth-grader Lydia Flotterud finished in second place in the girls’ competition, seven strokes off the lead, with a 58.
Prom
On a day when it was mostly cloudy, the rain paused, and the sun came out for a few minutes as K-W students celebrated another school year with the prom-themed Old Hollywood.
The Kenyon Activities Network (KAN) broadcast the Grand March with Kirby VanDeWalker doing an excellent job of commentating. Following the festivities at K-W, the participants traveled by coach buses to Red Wing, where they had a dinner and dance and an after-prom party.
The tradition of a formal banquet for juniors and seniors at Kenyon High School began in 1904. In the high school annual, an account is written of the junior class hosting the seniors and teachers in one of the pleasant events of the school year. The following comes from the book, “After an hour of pleasant conversation, the guests retired to the dining hall, where refreshments were served upon small tables daintily decorated with bright carnations. At the conclusion, everyone present expressed the great pleasure they had enjoyed, and the juniors proved their worthiness of the friendship of the seniors.”
From the 1923 Kensota came the following “This year closed with the Junior-Senior Banquet, which is always a special event among the Juniors and Seniors. Our banquet was carried out unusually and pleasingly. The gymnasium was decorated with Indian robes, camps, canoes, lakes, etc., and Indian ushers, which gave the appearance of Indian life.”
The 1934 Junior-Senior Banquet was held in the beautifully decorated gymnasium using the Senior class colors of blue and white. Stanley Ness, president of the Junior class, presided as toastmaster.
On May 20, 1939, the Juniors gave the Seniors a memorable time on the J. S. Ship “Bon Voyage.”
The Junior class of 1944 was the first to host the Junior-Senior Banquet in the new gym with a Hawaiian theme.
During the mid-1940s, a group of civic-minded citizens hosted a dance following the annual banquet to make the evening more memorable. The first ones were held on the second floor of what is now the VFW.
With sophomores serving as waiters and waitresses, the 1948 banquet and dance was held in the gym with streamers covering the ceiling.
Throughout the 1950s and into the 1960s, the prom remained in a similar format of a dinner and dance. Some years a prom king and queen were crowned.
At the request of a parent group in the middle sixties, senior class trips replaced the formal prom. Later in the decade, groups of parents got together to host a formal dance for juniors and seniors at the Kenyon Country Club.
Proms returned to Kenyon High School beginning in 1979, with the addition of the After-Prom Party in 1984. The first after-prom parties were held at the VFW, where those attending prom could play casino games and have other activities to make the event even more memorable.
Starting with a simple banquet to a more extravagant event today, for almost 120 years, the juniors and seniors of our local high school still celebrate another school year with a formal evening.