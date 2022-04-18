Sesquicentennial Farm
During the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, the Mattson Family Farm of Cherry Grove township will be honored as one of Minnesota’s 36 Sesquicentennial Farms of the year.
In June 1872, Knut Bergum purchased the original farm site. He owned the farm until his passing in 1916, when his children took ownership. In 1950, Walter Bergum became principal owner until he died in 1958. His wife Edna and daughter, Donna, became owners. In 1965, Donna and her husband Bernie Mattson purchased the farm that had been in her family for ninety-three years. With the passing of Donna and Bernie, the farm became the Mattson Family Farm.
A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be presented to the Mattson Family, and an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame
Current Activities Director and retired K-W baseball coach Randy Hockinson will be inducted into the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. The 2022 Class induction will take place in January of 2023.
During his 29 years at the helm of the K-W baseball program, Hockinson guided the 2007 and 2012 teams into the state tournament.
In the middle of May 2016, with Dylan Craig pitching, the Knights defeated Byron 20-5, giving Coach Hockinson his 300th career win.
The 2018 Jim Dimick Award, which recognizes retired coaches for their contributions to the game, was presented to Hock.
Hockinson’s leading the baseball program for an extended time is commendable; he has also been the driving force in another extracurricular activity at K-W.
Starting in 1994, he began directing middle school plays, allowing a whole different group of students to be part of a theater program. Many of those middle school students became involved with the high school theater group because of their acting experience at a younger age.
In the 2000s, he took over the leadership of the K-W High School Theater productions. Hockinson as stage director and Stephanie Schumacher as musical director have established a reputation for high-quality presentations by students of K-W.
Many students have been given opportunities to work in the various phases of K-W Theater productions because of Hockinson’s dedication to providing a complete high school experience.
Reading awards
Last Thursday students who reached reading goals at K-W Elementary School were recognized for their success in an Accelerated Reader (AR) Awards program.
Earlier in the year, Colin Jacobson achieved the one-million-word plateau. On Thursday Briar Garrison-Luepke became the second millionaire word-reader for this school year.
First graders who attained the 10,000-word level were Sebastia Uran, Maya Ramirez, Korbin Floterud, and Lily Knott.
Gracelynn Bozvay-Curley accomplished reading 50,000 words, and Joenah Breyer is at 125,000 words. Students receiving awards for 250,000 words were Layla Jarvis, Isaac Caron, and Lexi VanDeWalker. A 500,000-word certificate was presented to Adlee Lunde.
Students who have earned 20 AR points are Frederick Johnson, Arwyn Sweet, Lily Knott, and Hayden Brown. Lillian Piper has 40 AR points.
At KWES, students have taken AR tests on over 6,300 books this school year, earned a total of 4,488 AR points, and as a school, they have read 20,235,899 words.
Over the years, the AR program has been a success at KWES. It has encouraged students to enjoy reading and be acknowledged for their accomplishments. Twenty years ago, fourth-grader Brandon Quam was the first AR million-word reader.
Luther College’s Cathedral Choir
On Friday, April 22, as part of their Spring Choir Tour, the Cathedral Choir of Luther College will be in concert in the K-W High School Auditorium at 11:15 a.m.
The Cathedral Choir is one of five auditioned choirs at Luther. The majority of the selected singers come from the sophomore class. On-campus, the choir participates in campus worship, the Christmas at Luther concerts, and special events and concerts during the academic year.
Director Dr. Mark Potvin has invited high school singers from Kenyon-Wanamingo, Cannon Falls, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa to join the choir on stage for the finale number of the concert.
The public is invited to attend the concert in person or watch it on the K-W Activities YouTube channel.
After being at K-W, the choir will have a concert on Friday night in Spirit Lake, Iowa, followed by one on Saturday in Pine City, Minnesota. On Sunday the 24th, they will sing in Plymouth, Minnesota, before returning to Decorah.