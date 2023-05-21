...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and
Sibley Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Goodhue, Pierce and Washington Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
.Sites along the Minnesota River have crested, with downstream sites
along the Mississippi cresting by Monday. No additional rainfall is
expected until late this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 15.5 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/11/1950.
&&
Since 1922, the “Buddy”® Poppy has been an integral part of the VFW community. As VFW’s official memorial flower, the poppy represents the blood shed by American service members. It reiterates the VFW will not forget their sacrifices. It is a symbol to remember all those who have fought in WWI and all the wars and conflicts since.
The Poppy movement was inspired by Canadian Army Col. John McCrae’s famous poem, “In Flanders Fields.” Poppies were originally distributed by the Franco-American Children’s League to benefit children in the devastated areas of France and Belgium following WWI.
In 1922, VFW conducted a campaign and got poppies from France. Members soon discovered it took too long to get the flowers in from France, and they came up with a better idea. Disabled, hospitalized and aging veterans could make the paper flowers and ship them out to the members for distribution.
And so it was known, for veterans in VA hospitals, domiciliaries and in state veterans’ homes, every day would be VFW “Buddy”® Poppy Day. These men and women assemble the poppies, tie them in bunches of 10 and pack them in boxes of 500, 1,000 or 2,000 for shipment to the posts and auxiliaries.
VFW pays the disabled veteran for the work. In most cases, this extra money provides additional income for the worker to pay for the little luxuries which make life more tolerable. Furthermore, poppy assembly is often used as a therapy program to provide exercise for fingers and hands crippled by wounds, disease and the effects of old age.
Another reason poppies are so important is because all proceeds from distribution are used for veteran’s welfare or for the well being of their needy dependents and the orphans of veterans. One and one half cent of each dollar goes to Department level. One cent goes to the National Veterans Service fund and one cent goes to the VFW National Home for Children. More than 2,300 children of veterans have been, or are being cared for in the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, thanks to a portion of Poppy funds.
Since 1922 there has been over 1 billion “Buddy” poppies distributed. During the month of May the VFW Auxiliary makes an extra effort to get the “Buddy” poppy available to all those who would like to show their support of the men and women of the armed forces.
As VFW Auxiliary President of Post 141, I want to thank the businesses in Kenyon for your generous support in the past and look forward to your continual support this year and for years to come. On Memorial Day, we will be on Main Street soliciting donations for this wonderful cause. Thank you, veterans, for your service.
Carmen Nesseth is the president of VFW Post 141 in Kenyon