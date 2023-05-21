Since 1922, the “Buddy”® Poppy has been an integral part of the VFW community. As VFW’s official memorial flower, the poppy represents the blood shed by American service members. It reiterates the VFW will not forget their sacrifices. It is a symbol to remember all those who have fought in WWI and all the wars and conflicts since.

Carmen Nesseth is the president of VFW Post 141 in Kenyon

