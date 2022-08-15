Eagle Scouts
Saturday evening, we were privileged to attend the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Eivind Brogger and Lucas Brezina at the Kenyon VFW auditorium. The Court of Honor was a celebration to recognize the two young men who have achieved Scouting’s highest rank.
Many boys start Scouting as Cub Scouts before moving through the seven Scouting ranks, earning 21 merit badges as part of the Eagle Scout Award requirements.
During the pandemic staying on track to earn this award for many Scouts has been difficult. Brezina acknowledged that if Neil Brogger had not kept encouraging him, he would not have completed the project.
Brogger’s Eagle Scout Service Project was the planning and construction of a map kiosk at the Little Cannon Cemetery, which is located next to the Holden Township Hall on Hwy. 56. The Little Cannon Cemetery Association, which maintains the cemetery, worked with Brogger on the project.
Brezina’s choice of Service Project was landscaping around the flag pole at the K-W athletic field. Members of the Scout Troup worked with Brezina’s design to accentuate the area around the flag pole.
These young men embody the Scout Law of trustworthiness, loyalty, helpfulness, courteousness, obedience, cheerfulness, thriftiness, bravery, cleanliness, and reverence.
Brogger and Brezina are fine young men with strong character. They are examples of the many excellent young people who live here that have learned to give back to our community and will be difference makers in the world.
Small town baseball
This year, the Region C Minnesota Amateur Baseball tournament will be played at Bell Field in Faribault, Memorial Park in Dundas, and Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville.
After working through the elimination bracket, the Wanamingo Jacks earned a trip to the Region C Tournament on Saturday by defeating Dodge County 6-2 and Stewartville 11-2 to receive the third seed from Region 5C. Cannon Falls is the number two seed, and Red Wing is the Region 5C Champion.
Cannon Falls and Wanamingo will play in the tournament’s first round this coming weekend, while Red Wing received a bye for being the champion.
The Jacks will open the tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21, against Raymond Rockets at 4:30 p.m. in Faribault. The game is scheduled to be played at Bell Field.
In the early 1900s, Kenyon was considered to be a baseball hotbed. The challenge was out to all comers to play the local team on the field east of the train tracks in town.
In those days, Knute Finseth was among the best pitchers in the area. Early on, the Corrigan brothers, Big Nels Nelson, Albin Mogren, Archie Kramer, Foss, Anderson, Fuglaar, and Shepard were the local heroes.
Starting in the late teens and into the twenties, Kenyon continued to field outstanding teams with the likes of Gil Aase, who played professional ball, Nate Gates, and Tony Kispert, considered one of the best to wear a Kenyon uniform. Aaron “Windy” Sands was the outstanding pitcher of the time.
In the preWorld War II days, the stars were Kermit Aase, who played pro-ball in the Washington Senator organization, Nibs Rumpho, Jimmy Stoddard, Russ Bergh, Cliff Mork, Loyal Radtke, and Bob Litsheim, to name a few.
In the years before the war, every little wide spot in the road had a team, as evident by the Holden Aggies, Nansen, Bombay, and others.
The fields they played on were not the groomed ones of today. Players often had to clear out the cow pies before the games, and it was not unusual for an outfielder to lose the ball in the weeds of the deep outfield.
During the war, the local baseball team provided entertainment and distractions for people on Sunday afternoons. The number of amateur teams in Minnesota slipped from 452 teams in 1940 to 162 teams in 1945. With the war ending in the late summer of 1945, the boys returned, and the golden age of town ball began.
The 1946 Kenyon Kayes were champions of the Cannon Valley League. Team members were Ralph Fennie, Ray Strandemo, Kenneth Strandemo, Russ Bergh, Justice Radtke, Morris Rumpho, Jeroy Carlson, Harold Swenson, Howard Held, Soup Stromme, Wally Aase, Hardy Foss, and Don Gunderson. Ron Greseth served as the bat boy.
The 1947 team led by Fennie, the Strandemos, Gunderson, and Stromme took Kenyon to the finals of the Class A Region 11 Championship game against Chaska, only to lose 8-1. Chaska went on to win the State Tournament defeating Rochester 10-6 in the final match.
Lorrie Ugland and Dr. Hiner served as managers in the early 1950s when the Kayes was part of the Southeastern Minny League.
One of the stars at the time was catcher Carl Finnesgaard. In 1952, following back-to-back rainouts on the Fourth of July, Kenyon was forced to play a triple header. The teams played a nine-inning game and two seven-inning games, with Finnesgaard catching all 23 innings.
When Finnesgaard was in the service, Kenyon needed a catcher. Orester Nesseth recruited a young catcher from Wanamingo named Lloyd Kunde to play for the Kayes.
Kunde said he had worked with the starting Wanamingo pitcher since early February. As the season started, Wanamingo replaced him with a different catcher. Kunde accepted Nesseth’s offer to play for the Kayes, not wanting to spend the season sitting on the bench. He was soundly booed when Kenyon played in Wanamingo.
One-night Red Wing played in Kenyon. Kunde said, “We were leading 10-0 going into the top of the ninth inning and wound up losing 11-10. Our backup pitcher went home thinking the game was in the bag with a ten-run lead. Red Wing scored eleven runs in the top of the ninth. Everyone pitched except for me because I was the catcher.”
In 1958, Kenyon’s Mr. Baseball, Kenny Strandemo, took over as team manager. He managed the team and took care of Picha Field until, before the 1966 season, it was decided that the Kayes would not have a team due to lack of interest, making it too difficult to field a team.
For twenty-five years, Strandemo was the prime mover and promoter of Kenyon baseball. His dedication to the game was recognized in 1970 when he was elected to the Minnesota Baseball Hall of Fame.
The following year, a team was organized without a league affiliation. The Kayes that year played an independent schedule.
Chuck Hellie, Kenyon High School baseball coach and Chuck Kjos did most of the pitching. Gary Strandemo, Jack Kispert, Ron Hested, Bobby Lee, Bruce Hansen, and Bill Parsons were vital members of the Kayes.
Late in the season, they had a game against Owatonna. Hellie pitched for the Kayes, and Noel Jenke was the starting pitcher for Owatonna. The Kayes won that night 4-0. Jenke was at the University of Minnesota, where he lettered in football, baseball, and hockey. He also played in the NFL.
When John Shelstad came to Kenyon as the Ag Teacher in July of 1953, he wanted to try out for the team. The season was more than half over, and his request was denied.
A few years later, Shelstad and Arlie Johnson got together and formed a team that would play in a league that included clubs from Cannon Falls and Hastings.
The team was classified as a B-level team and called the Kenyon “Bees.”
According to Shelstad, some of the younger players complained that he and Arlie were playing and thought they should be in the dugout managing. Since Shelstad and Johnson had financed the team, they felt they had the right to be in the lineup.
Shelstad proved his worth by leading the team in hitting with a .326 batting average.
They were $400 in the red at the end of the season. Shelstad and Johnson split the costs and decided not to finance any more teams.
In the early 1950s, Dennison also fielded a town team, which played games on a field where the bank is today. Lloyd Kunde was a member of some of these teams and said second base was about where the front door to the bank is. He also talked about how opposing players would come and try to hit the school house on the hill with a fly ball, hoping to knock out a window.
Players on those teams included Arlie Johnson, Johnny Johnson, the Jacobson brothers, Howie, Bill Grose, and the Stenhaug brothers. Joe Stenhaug was an outstanding first baseman, and Don Stenhaug was with the team until he signed a contract with the Milwaukee Braves.
Pictures of the 1952 and 1953 teams hang in the lobby of the Dennison Bank.
To paraphrase from “Field of Dreams,” “Baseball is part of our past. It reminds us of all that was once good and could be again.”