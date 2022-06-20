Library Book Sale
The Kenyon Pubic Library is now accepting donations for the annual Rose Fest Book Sale. Contributions must be in good, clean condition, free from mildew, mold, and water damage. Book covers cannot be missing. Items such as dictionaries, encyclopedias, thesauruses, similar reference materials, magazines, and nonfiction material older than 25 years will not be accepted. Donations of CDs and DVDs are also appreciated.
The Tradition Continues
On Sunday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m., the Hauge Congregation of Kenyon will hold its annual service in the Old Stone Church in Monkey Valley, southwest of town.
The church was built in the 1870s, and the Old Stone Church is described this way in the National Archives of Historic Places. “The Hauge Lutheran Church is a small, unpretentious structure, rectangular in shape and one story tall. It is built of yellow-brown limestone quarried from local farmer’s fields. It has a cedar-shingled gable roof, with the gable end oriented to the street. Three tall, narrow windows with projecting stone sills are cut into each side of the building. When the building is not in use, these windows are closed up with simple wood-plank shutters, painted gray. A small, wooden entryway with a gable roof has been added to the front of the structure.”
When the congregation built a church in town in 1902, the Stone Church fell into disrepair until after World War II. Fortunately, there were congregation leaders who saw the value of restoring the church to its original quaintness and, after more than a decade of work, had the structure ready for the Hauge Centennial celebration in 1959. A home movie video taken on that day may be viewed on YouTube. It is interesting seeing most of the men wearing white, long sleeve shirts and some of the women wearing hats. Cars are parked in rows in the field east of the church. People were sitting on blankets in the cemetery as the morning service was held outside.
Through the early 1960s, services held at the Stone Church were done in Norwegian. As those who could speak and understand the language passed away, so did the Norwegian service. To maintain a connection to their heritage, congregants will open the service by singing the “Ja, vi elsker dette landet,” the Norwegian National Anthem. The current Hauge pastor, Larry Grove, will be the speaker for the event. A fellowship time will follow.
This year the church council has decided to hold services in the Stone Church on the fourth Sunday in July, August, September, and, if the weather is suitable, in October.
Photo Scavenger Hunt
The Kenyon Public Library Photo Scavenger Hunt is in its fourth week. The weekly photo is pictured at the library and online on the library web page.
All photos in the scavenger hunt were taken within the City of Kenyon and are located outside. No pictures were taken of private residential property.
This activity is open to people of all ages, but only those under 18 will receive a prize for a correct guess.
New photos are posted in the library on Fridays throughout the summer. Guesses must be registered by the following Thursday at 6 p.m. to be eligible for a prize.
Summer Solstice
Tuesday, June 21, at 4:14 a.m., the Summer Solstice occurred. This celestial event marks the sun’s most northerly point in the sky. These days we see the earliest dawns and late sunsets, with the sun forming a high arc in the sky each day. At noon time our shadows are the shortest of the year.
The solstice in North America is not celebrated with the same jubilation as the people of the northern European countries.
Celebrations of Midsummer are a ritual for a fruitful harvest and fertility. The festivities honor nature by dancing around maypoles and picking herbs to fend off evil spirits and bonfires.
Midsummer traditions in Norway involve large bonfires and enjoying the outdoors.
June of 1972
In June of 1972, the nation was following the events of the break-in at the Watergate complex in Washington D.C. Also, a little-noticed addition called Title IX was attached to the 1964 Civil Rights Act and signed into law. Thus began the new age of interscholastic sports for girls and women.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune recently created a list of the fifty most memorable girls of the Title IX era. Their list contained names like Janet Karvonen, Rachel Banham, Carlie Wagner, the Miller twins, Jessie Diggins, Gigi Marvin, and Carrie Tollefson. The vast majority of athletes were from the metro area schools. As with any list like this, some people who deserve to be recognized are not. Ironically, one of the names not on the list is Lindsey Whalen, U of M women’s basketball coach and recent National Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
Looking back over the last fifty years of girls’ athletics locally, I decided to put together a list of memorable Kenyon and K-W High School girl athletes. Long-time Coach Diane Nikunen is the one exception to the names on this list. She influenced girls with her knowledge of sports as Kenyon quickly became a dominant volleyball team in Southeastern Minnesota.
I created this collection of names in the spirit of celebrating Title IX, knowing not everyone will agree with all of the people I selected to be on it. I hope this brings a discussion about these fine athletes and those who people think should be included. There is no particular order for the list. It has people who were the pioneers in the 1970s and contains individuals who played in the 2000s. Most of these young women were multi-sports stars during their days in high school.
The following is my list of memorable Kenyon/K-W girl athletes and one coach. Diane Nikunen, Beth Overby, Valerie Flom, Beth Buckingham, Jean Musgjerd, Laura Decker, Kasi Quam, Tonia Bauer, Lisa Angelstad, Lisa Luebke, Roz Hagberg, Caryn Finnesgaard, Katy Berquam, Anne Skundberg, Marit Sviggum, Carolyn Story, Amanda Haugen, Pam Dahl. Jenny Berquam, Melissa Wickum, Riley Dummer, Tammy Hinderaker, Audra Clark, Kristy Rixe, Shelby Auseth, Kari Skundberg, Mara Quam, Kailee Berquam, Brittney Flom, Julie Overby, Savannah Blees, Stephanie Peters, Meg Clark, Dana Peters, Megan Quam, Dawn Lexvold, Megan Flom, Nancy Baker, Whitney Ryan, Chris Langemo, Melinda Skaar, Kris Alger, Jane Wood, Mary Jane Sahl, Jean Schwake, Greta Boden, Karen Johnson, Lisa Myran, Missy Sviggum, Liselle Lehman, Kellie Peterson, Holly Thoreson, Beth Hiner, Michelle Nerison, Soni Anderson, Molly Kissner, Kris Radtke.