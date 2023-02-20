As many of you know, I am a big proponent of bonding. When interest rates are reasonable, the bonding bill is a great way to fund projects of statewide importance at a good price. When Republicans ran the Senate, we used bonding to fund critical road and bridge projects across Minnesota, water infrastructure improvements, and much more. These are things that make a real impact on people’s lives. 

Sen. John Jasinski represents District 19 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284.

