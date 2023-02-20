...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially late Wednesday into Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
As many of you know, I am a big proponent of bonding. When interest rates are reasonable, the bonding bill is a great way to fund projects of statewide importance at a good price. When Republicans ran the Senate, we used bonding to fund critical road and bridge projects across Minnesota, water infrastructure improvements, and much more. These are things that make a real impact on people’s lives.
This week, Senate Democrats unveiled a giant bonding proposal worth about $1.9 billion. There are some good things and some questionable things in it, but that doesn’t matter yet. What really matters is what it tells us about Democrat priorities.
We have a $17.6 billion surplus. Before giving a dime of it back to taxpayers, Democrats are running up the state’s credit card. It’s completely backward.
Like I said, I am a strong supporter of smart bonding. But before I can support a bonding bill, we need to see a lot more seriousness from Democrats about giving the surplus back to taxpayers.
Pot legalization is far more complicated and risky than proponents say
One of the other big priorities of Gov. Walz and Democrats in the legislature this year is legalizing marijuana. They have marketed it a simple change in the name of getting out of people’s lives.
In reality, the bill is a 300+ page monstrosity of new rules, regulations, and restrictions.
Ultimately, none of those regulations will change the fact that the bill would have serious, troubling consequences if it becomes law.
The economic costs will be significant, but there are also tremendous social costs. For example, in 2022 there were more than three times as many pediatric cannabis edible exposures in Minnesota as there were the year prior.
We know that people who use marijuana have higher rates of temporary psychosis and long-lasting mental disorders, as well as depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. We know marijuana use is especially risky for young people and developing brains, and use in teens has been linked to higher rates of mental health issues, addiction, difficulty problem-solving, memory and learning problems, lack of focus, and more.
I have not talked to a single law enforcement officer who thinks this will be good for Minnesota. Not a single one, anywhere in Minnesota. It will not improve public safety on our roads and highways. We don’t have testing in place to catch folks who are driving under the influence. We have no idea what it will cost. Drug dogs that have been trained to detect marijuana won’t be able to be used anymore.
I am supportive of individual rights, for sure. But this specific bill is poorly written and will have serious, dire effects on Minnesota if it becomes law.