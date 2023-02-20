Matthew 5:4 — In the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew chapters 5-7, Jesus begins with what is referred to as the Beatitudes. These Beatitudes offer blessings to various situations or states of being we may be experiencing during our life’s journey. Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. This second Beatitude can create many different perceptions. You can simplify it to a word problem: mourning = comfort. This simplification does not begin to address the many aspects of mourning or the many ways one can be comforted. Maybe it offers a base which will help us from being overwhelmed by mourning.

Shannon Bauer is the pastor at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church.

