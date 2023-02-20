...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially late Wednesday into Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Matthew 5:4 — In the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew chapters 5-7, Jesus begins with what is referred to as the Beatitudes. These Beatitudes offer blessings to various situations or states of being we may be experiencing during our life’s journey. Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. This second Beatitude can create many different perceptions. You can simplify it to a word problem: mourning = comfort. This simplification does not begin to address the many aspects of mourning or the many ways one can be comforted. Maybe it offers a base which will help us from being overwhelmed by mourning.
The Bowenian Family Systems Theory has a concept which begins with a simple equation:change=loss=grief. Both change and loss are common experiences in life. Three main avenues of change are self, relationships and environment. Aging, health and perceptions are constantly affecting these three areas of life. Sometimes the loss or the fear of loss can be quite intense. Loss of a loved one’s life or a personal health crisis or a global crisis can create a great deal of stress. Stress can produce anxiety in our life. Anxiety is another danger that affects change and loss.
There are two response systems in our bodies which are directly affected by how we respond to anxiety. One is the sympathetic nervous system and the other is the parasympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic nervous system is our “Fight or Flight” response. As long as there are real or perceived stresses, this system is in control increasing our bodies’ defense mechanisms. Since the sympathetic nervous system is keeping our bodies on high alert, a constant state of this can lead to health problems like high blood pressure, constipation, insomnia, inflammatory issues and auto-immune diseases. The parasympathetic nervous system is the rest and healing response. When we return to this system our bodies have the ability to meet health producing functions.
Dealing with anxiety is a key component with Bowenian Family Systems Theory. There is a very unhealthy relationship cycle which can develop and keep us in the anxiety focused sympathetic response system. The three components of this toxic cycle are generator, amplifier, and dampener. The generator is someone who may be overwhelmed with stress and is expressing anxiety. The amplifier absorbs the generator’s anxiety and spreads it through their relationship circles. The dampener is ignoring the causes of the anxiety and attempting to control the issues through manipulation and avoidance. Growing up in a large family farming community I would hear the dampeners often say, ‘Don’t say anything about it!’
A healthy relationship cycle is engaging with the change and loss through healthy mourning or grief. To be someone who can help a loved one recognized the stressors which may lead to anxiety is very valuable. This someone can engage in the process without absorbing, deflecting or avoiding this relationship with grief. Here is where the truth of Matthew 5:4 is revealed. “Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.” In an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ and His Word we have the ultimate comforter. Having loved ones who can remind us and point us to this eternal loving presence is more precious than gold. This is at the core of why serving Wangen Prairie is such a joy.
At Wangen Prairie we are not afraid to mourn, to comfort, to not be perfect, and to call each other to the loving embrace of Jesus Christ. If anxiety keeps interrupting your life, you are welcome at Wangen Prairie to mourn and be comforted. If you need someone to help you with the journey to know Jesus, I will listen. My number is 507-298-7719.
Shannon Bauer is the pastor at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church.