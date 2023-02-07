Kenyon-Wanamingo Memorial behind the bricks

Winter is here. The memorial may be covered with snow. It might be tough to see the pavers, but that doesn’t stop us from talking about them. I’ll tell about some more of my memories of great old KHS. I’m sure you will be able to see in your mind’s eye a connection to them. Maybe create some warm memories during a chilly day.

The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument.

