Winter is here. The memorial may be covered with snow. It might be tough to see the pavers, but that doesn’t stop us from talking about them. I’ll tell about some more of my memories of great old KHS. I’m sure you will be able to see in your mind’s eye a connection to them. Maybe create some warm memories during a chilly day.
My first memory is kindergarten. We had our first gathering in the old gym, earlier known as the crackerbox, and for those who came after my class graduated in 1962 it was maybe called the old, old gym. I met with the Memorial Committee a while ago and we tried to figure out the layout before our time. We could remember in our time, coming down steps at one end from the shops area, you know, Mr. Picha’s and Mr. Buckingham’s domain. At the other end it was from the teacher’s lounge (which in the old days smelled of cigarette smoke) or from the gym/locker rooms (with their own odors). Thank goodness for the efforts of our janitors, Norm Ersland and Roy Shelby. Why? Draw your own conclusions.
We tried to figure out where the basketball spectators would have been back then. Was there seating? Did they stand along the raised walkway along one wall? Do you have any pictures, blueprints or can you give a description of the crackerbox? Let’s hear your story.
The skills we learned in shop class stay with me today. My biggest project was to build a desk. Mr. Picha even gave me special permission to build it since a project like that was above my grade level. Luckily, I got to join in with a senior (Arnie Berquam, Class of “60, to do the same project. We used the same plan from Mr. Buckingham’s drafting class. My desk came out the same as Arnie’s, with one big exception. That heavy belt sander was too much for me. You can still see the gouge I left in the desktop. In the ‘90s I even set up my own wood shop at home…with a smaller belt sander.
But these stories are about KHS memories, not me. You could also tell your story for others to enjoy. Even if you didn’t purchase a paver send me a note of your favorite memories. I invite anyone with a story about KHS to send it to me via email to khsbehindthebricks@gmail.com or mail to Behind the Bricks, C/O Dave Lenway, PO Box 873, Faribault, MN 55021.
The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument.