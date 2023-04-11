What the monument means
When I look at the symbols of the monument, I don’t know what the designer’s intent was, but my impressions are the columns represent support throughout our lives and the egg and scroll, the beginning of life and learning. I also recall the positives that were created for us, and how they were carried out over many years, for my class and those of you who preceded us.
Who were our supporters?
Do you remember Roy Shelby, Norm Ersland and Parnell Mork, who were not only our janitors, but also our friends. Our Cooks, Florence Sparstad, Dora Wallaker, and Clara Carlson made lunchtime special. I used to get extra treatment on Chow Mein day. They always put noodles both under and over my Chow Mein. The Office Staff of Leona Berg and Darrel Lande, who sold us lunch tickets and accepted our library fine payments. The School Principles, Hans Sonsteng, and earlier, Phillip De Wolfe, kept things running on a day-to-day basis and administered discipline and rewards fairly.
The School Board may have seemed distant to many students, except board members who were our classmates’ parents. They did disappoint my class when they decided to cancel Junior-Senior Prom in our last year. They were however, instrumental in providing for other needs. I don’t know if we were the first Kindergarten class to use the “Crackerbox” as our classroom, but we were the first to use the new Elementary School, and the last to graduate from the “New” gym. This was due to John Kispert, Lloyd Jacobson, Peder Swiggum, Ervin Luebke, Lawrence Stepperud and Maurice Flom and more especially, Superintendant Fred Harapat’s leadership in the ongoing improvements and new building projects they implemented. Their predecessors also deserve all our thanks for the gift of KHS.
Fun thoughts
Maybe you remember, as I do, the awful things in our environment. Who would have thought that a school system would expose its students to an unpleasant environment? During my time, we were exposed to what some thought were the most gross and disgusting things ever. Who would have thought that a school’s curriculum could be so inhospitable? Ever have a dead frog in front of you for dissection in George Olson’s Biology class? Yuk! Then, throughout all floors came that disgusting odor from Chemistry class. Uffda, rotten eggs! Allan Hilgendorf, how could you? Maybe that was even worse than the Boy’s Locker Room. Thank goodness they were overridden by the Cafeteria Kitchen and especially from Home Ec and the girls baking.
Did I offend or confuse you? Sorry for using their first and last names. Since day one at KHS for all of us, those were all Mr., Mrs., or Miss in public. Their first names were only between us students, or with nicknames, like Randy, Stinger, Hinky, Stuke, or Smitty.
I invite anyone with a story about KHS to send it to me via email to khsbehindthebricks@gmail.com or mail to Behind the Bricks, C/O Dave Lenway, PO Box 873, Faribault, MN 55021.