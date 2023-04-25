As a former history teacher, I find that walking through the pavers at the KHS Monument fascinating.
One particular paver, featuring the class of 1942, caught my eye. It was probably a typical KHS class that no doubt included doctors, nurses, farmers, moms, business and education professionals, among others. The only difference being, that when those seniors entered KHS in the fall of 1941, war was raging.
Nazi Germany had over run most of Europe. France had surrendered and England was enduring almost nightly bombing raids. Two weeks after the high school football season ended, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, plunging the U.S into a world war. What must have been going through those student’s minds? How could they have concentrated on their studies when the world was in such chaos and their futures so uncertain?
No doubt the lack of both national and social media kept the war off their doorsteps and perhaps Kenyon being a small rural town sheltered students from the seriousness of the situation.
Looking at the 1942 yearbook, student life appeared to go on. The football team went 6 and 2. The basketball team went 25 and 2, winning the conference and district 4 titles and narrowly lost to Austin in the Region 1 finals. The baseball team was undefeated and also won the conference title.
School activities went on as scheduled. Teachers conducted classes. Homecoming was held. Class plays, band and choir concerts entertained the public. Honor rolls were printed in the Leader and graduation was held. All of this under the specter of a world war. What would be next for the Class of 42”? Enlistment? The draft? College?
My uncle, Osmund (Aase), KHS class of 1942, was all set to attend St. Olaf, instead he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, ultimately becoming a pilot in the war. He never did get to attend St. Olaf. Lots of stories behind those pavers. Visit the monument. See if the stories are there for you.”
From Dave Lenway: My own personal note is that Chuck’s story rekindled proud memories of my Uncle Evan Brekken. He died in Pearl Harbor on the USS Pennsylvania. Although I never knew him, he was my hero. He was the first casualty in Goodhue County. There is a Brekken paver at the KHS Memorial for those who came after Evan, but it also honors his memory. I’ve saved many mementos from that time, as I’m sure many other families have of their war heroes. Tell us your story.
It would be great to hear from you, the readers, about your stories of KHS or those told to you by your parents or relatives.