behind the bricks

Hey, everybody. Note the change in authorship. Since you were introduced to this new column in which you were offered a chance to add your memories about the pavers at the KHS Memorial, I’ve gotten some replies. It’s going to be fun to share their responses with you. Each new co-authors name will be listed as above and at the end of their write-up. You’ll be able to say, “Thank you for your memories” next time you see them.

The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument. If you have a brick, you can email your own memories to khs.behindthebricks@gmail.com or mail to Behind the Bricks, C/O Dave Lenway, P.O, Box 873, Faribault, MN 55021 for possible inclusion in The Kenyon Leader. If you want to purchase a paver, Google the KHS Monument website for paver/donation information.

