...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Hey, everybody. Note the change in authorship. Since you were introduced to this new column in which you were offered a chance to add your memories about the pavers at the KHS Memorial, I’ve gotten some replies. It’s going to be fun to share their responses with you. Each new co-authors name will be listed as above and at the end of their write-up. You’ll be able to say, “Thank you for your memories” next time you see them.
Read on for memories from co-author Chuck Aase, class of 1968.
Finding myself in my hometown of Kenyon, I drove up to the site of the old Kenyon High School and spent a good part of a beautiful fall afternoon exploring the KHS monument and looking at the parking lot where that classic old school once ruled.
I couldn’t help but see a number of pavers from the late 1950s/early1960s. Looking at the names and inscriptions brought back wonderful memories of that grand old building. It was in the “old” gym where I attended my first KHS basketball game. What a thrill for a fifth grader to walk into the entryway, past the trophy case filled with the exploits of Ray Strandemo, ”Soupbone” Stromme, Band and Choir awards along with FFA achievements.
The enticing smell of popcorn wafted through the air as I settled into my seat next to my dad. It was there that I saw Fred Barsness, Dave “Bugger” Arneson, Haven Bauer, Denny Olson and Tom Lieb match skills with their rivals in the Hiawatha Valley Conference, As the cheerleaders performed, I found myself yelling to cheers I didn’t know the words to, just to help out.
I looked on in amazement when the scoreboard clock turned red during the last minute of the game, adding to the suspense and anticipation. You know, to this day, I can’t remember who won or lost those early games. It was all about the atmosphere of that building, and I couldn’t wait until I could walk into that school and be a part of it.
Go visit the monument. See if the memories are still there for you. Consider buying a paver for a loved one, teacher, coach or team. Google the KHS Monument website for paver/donation information. We still need financial help to finish the monument. A paver would be a wonderful Christmas present.
The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument. If you have a brick, you can email your own memories to khs.behindthebricks@gmail.com or mail to Behind the Bricks, C/O Dave Lenway, P.O, Box 873, Faribault, MN 55021 for possible inclusion in The Kenyon Leader. If you want to purchase a paver, Google the KHS Monument website for paver/donation information.