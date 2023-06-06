Behind the Bricks

The 1915 school building was a classic American school building, and quite modern for the time. It was built using an economical shape and size, incorporating large windows for light and ventilation. It was stately in its position on the hill, solidly built with brick yet simple in its massing and prudent in its cost to taxpayers.

The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument.

