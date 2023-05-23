...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
The people who have worked on the monument committee have mostly been alumni, except for a few non-alumni history buffs. I am one of those.
My name is Julie Praus and I have been on the monument planning committee for nine years. I was asked to join the team right after the old school building was demolished.
There were a few people who had a dream of creating something to honor the students, staff and parents of the old Kenyon Grade and High School. Prior to complete demolition of the school, they approached the demolition contractor to see if the pediments that surrounded the main entrance of the 1915 building could be saved. Unfortunately, the cost was too high and the timeline was too short.
My first contact with the determined few included a meeting with the demolition contractor to see if we could remove whatever pediment pieces we could find in his huge pile of rubble. During our discussion, I was able to look through an original set of blueprints from the 1915 building. I don’t know what happened to those plans, but I was lucky enough to see them and mentally note some interesting history.
Our salvaged pieces were moved off-site for storage while a plan was formed. An old friend and Architect, Kim Portz, was recruited to sketch some designs for the monument using the broken and damaged pieces we had. While he and I were measuring and documenting the pieces, we realized that two columns and two caps were not in the pile and to this day, we have no idea where they went.
The original design for the monument, as viewed from above, incorporated two circles, slightly overlaying each other, thus creating a serpentine line from the top of one circle to the bottom of the other circle. The theory was one circle represented the grade school and the other circle represented the high school, both entwined and flowing together for one continuous education. The serpentine line became a short wall with the Egg and Scroll in the center, placed diagonally on the site, so when viewing it straight on, you saw the hill behind the monument where the school once sat. The columns were placed at the ends of the serpentine wall with their caps on top.
A flag pole was planned at the center of one of the circles, but was removed from the design for height restrictions. Benches were planned, three for each circle. The grade school benches would be labeled reading, writing and arithmetic. The high school benches would be labeled history, science and arts. They may happen someday if funds can be found. Pavers were used to create the circles, however cost constraints dictated one big oval instead of the two entwined circles.
In part two, I will cover the architectural meaning of the pediment pieces, the value of them and a surprise final touch.
You can still add your memories. Send to via email to khsbehindthebricks@gmail.com or mail to Behind the Bricks, C/O Dave Lenway, PO Box 873, Faribault, MN.
The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument.