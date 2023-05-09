Behind the Bricks

The story behind the memorial is both sad and hopeful. It started with the deterioration and then the final demolition of the building in 2013. So many of us watched in dismay as the structure was torn down. It seemed as if all our great memories were being destroyed with it. A lot of us purchased a brick after that destruction as a way to hold on to a bit of our personal history.

The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument.

