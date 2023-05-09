The story behind the memorial is both sad and hopeful. It started with the deterioration and then the final demolition of the building in 2013. So many of us watched in dismay as the structure was torn down. It seemed as if all our great memories were being destroyed with it. A lot of us purchased a brick after that destruction as a way to hold on to a bit of our personal history.
However, a group of folks started planning in order to save the architectural triangular structure above the main entry, the pediment with the egg and scroll, and the top of two columns. The committee consisted of alumni, including members from the classes of ’61, ’68, ’70, and ’71, plus some parents and community members. They raised enough funds to move the pieces to storage. More money was collected through donations, raffles for such things as Gopher game tickets and a KHS themed quilt made by Julie Sahl Huseth.
As a result, the first dig for the foundation was done in August 2021 on green space leased from the First Lutheran Church on the northwest corner of the original school site. If you want to see more of the history of the memorial construction, go to facebook.com/KHSMemorial. The monument and all pavers have now been installed, many with engraving completed. You can still buy a paver as they’ve contracted with a portable engraving company to add your brick.
Current committee members are Chuck Aase, Mary Gail Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Mary Danielson-Gates, Julie Praus, Cindy Trapp and yours truly. Feel free to contact any one of us for more information.
If you haven’t visited the monument yet, go now. Decorative planting will hopefully be in place in May.
Julie Praus was one of the architects involved in the planning. Not only was she directly involved in the design but did a considerable amount of research in preparation for its construction. Watch for the next two Behind the Bricks columns in the Leader. She tells so much more about the planning and history, much of which none of us ever knew. She even confirms some of my thoughts in the April 26 column about the original architect’s meaning behind the design. If you can, I encourage you to read these before you go or while you’re there. You can’t miss it.
I’m still accepting your favorite memories of KHS. Send to me via email to khsbehindthebricks@gmail.com or mail to Behind the Bricks, C/O Dave Lenway, PO Box 873, Faribault, MN.
The Behind the Bricks column highlights the individuals and groups featured among the bricks of the Kenyon High School monument.