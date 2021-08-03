Anna Huseth was born in Wanamingo Township on Dec. 31, 1892, and graduated with the Kenyon High School class of 1911.
Following high school, Huseth attended St. Olaf College for three years and transferred to the University of Minnesota School of Medicine to become a medical missionary to China.
After six months at the university, she enrolled in a nursing program at the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Chicago, completing her course work in 1917. During the next two years, she worked at St. Olaf College as a nurse during the 1918 influenza epidemic. After using her skills to attend to the sick, Huseth returned to Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Chicago to be consecrated in 1919.
The title of Sister is given to a deaconess, a church leader who has earned degrees in theology, religion, or related courses and is called to the Word and service ministries. In 1919, the consecrated women generally entered into the foreign mission field.
Sister Anna’s first assignment in 1919 was Teller, Alaska, where she became the matron of the orphanage at the Brevig Mission. After one year in that position, she chose to serve the Inupiat people of northern Alaska. This indigenous group was needing her medical services as the nearest doctor was a hundred miles away. Many in the community were apprehensive of a white person in their midst. In the past, they were poorly treated by white traders. Her commitment to the villagers won over the people as Sister Anna lived there helping to deliver babies, nursing the sick, and leading Bible studies.
During her time in the small village of Shishmaref, ten miles below the Arctic Circle, she served as a doctor and nurse and, during the winters, traveled more than a thousand miles by dogsled.
She often demonstrated her talent of driving a dogsled traveling from Shishmaref to Teller at record speeds.
After four years in Alaska, Sister Anna returned to the lower forty-eight states to spread the message of the needs of where she had been working.
After her arrival back in the Land of the Midnight Sun in 1925, Huseth’s assignment changed.
She was placed in charge of an orphanage in Teller.
Arctic/Antarctic explorers Norwegian Roald Amundsen and Italian Umberto Nobile completed flying over the North Pole in a dirigible landing near Teller.
Amundsen spent several months in Teller, and Huseth’s work impressed him so much that he named her the “Heroine of the North.”
Once again, Sister Anna returned to the states to raise money to build a mission church at Shishmaref. During this time, she received a commitment from the Lutheran Daughters of the Reformation to fund the church.
Unfortunately, she did not live to see the building of the mission church at Shishmaref as she was stricken with a heart ailment and passed away in 1929 at the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Chicago.
Her mission church was completed in 1930 and named “Anna M. Huseth Memorial Mission.”
The Rev. E. H. Dahle led the building of the structure and conducted the first services in the facility in Aug. of 1930. That building served the believers of Shishmaref until 1984, when fire destroyed it. A replacement church was built in 1985.
Sister Anna Huseth is buried in the Holden Lutheran Church cemetery with the quote “She Hath Done What She Could” on her tombstone.
The paper “Heroine of the North: The Works of Sister Anna Huseth” by Maura Du Chant and the “Holden Lutheran Through One Hundred Years” were additional resources used for this article.
World Day of Prayer
Traditionally, the World Day of Prayer (WDP) takes place on the first Friday in March each year.
This year’s World Day of Prayer was postponed in March due to the pandemic. At the direction of the International WDP, people were encouraged to meet when they felt that it was safe to gather in a larger group.
On Saturday, the Kenyon Area Churches will meet at Gol Lutheran Church to continue this unique prayer service tradition. Coffee and muffins will be served from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., with the program starting at 10 a.m. All people are encouraged to attend the time of fellowship and prayer.
This year’s WDP offering is designated to support the victims of poverty, violence, and injustice in Vanuatu, a small island nation in the South Pacific.
St. Rose Ice Cream Social
On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Friends of St. Rose of Lima Church in Cherry Grove Township will host their annual Ice Cream Social.
The social is an opportunity to enjoy a summer afternoon in a rural setting eating ice cream and listening to entertainment.
Throughout the event, there will be historic presentations inside the church. Also, information on the work that has been accomplished over the past year will be presented.
Garage and collectible sale
The Kenyon Area Historical Society holds a garage and collectible sale at the Gunderson House Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.
For people who wish to donate items for the sale, contact Bob Peterson at 507-458-6778 to arrange a time to drop off salable goods.
KAHS reserves the right to refuse donations if they do not appear to be a viable item for the sale.