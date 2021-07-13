Michael Lambert wanted to submit his own version of Krissy’s birthday celebration at Grey Logs on Big Turtle Lake: Michael Lambert, formerly of Kenyon, and his family hosted a small birthday celebration for their lake cabin neighbor, Kris Aase Mills, also formerly of Kenyon, on July 4. Conversation and laughter flowed about their many mutual friends and farms in that little corner of the world.
Gosh, I wish I would have been there, because I’ve heard that Michael knows a lot of Kenyon people, and it would be fun to share stories with him.
On Monday, I spent a fun day with Katie and Ryan. We did some rug shopping, and, of course, found a great place for lunch at the Copper Pint. I always enjoy spending time with these two, so let’s plan another day soon.
On Wednesday, I hosted a little brunch for Dan, Carol and Krissy. We had so much fun visiting and finding out what everyone in their families have been up to. We need to do this more often now that we can!
On Thursday, Helen, Gail, Annette and I felt we needed a little culture in our lives, so we took a trip to the Minneapolis Institute of Art. It was great! What a collection of beautiful art, including two Claude Monet paintings, as well as one by Vincent Van Gogh, which was quite a thrill. It was so fun, and we all felt just a little bit smarter when we left. We enjoyed having dinner at the Union 32 Craft House in Eagan. Thanks for the fun day, Helen!
Moland Lutheran Church Service for Sunday will be worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Confirmation class with pizza party following worship. Note: Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dan and Carol attended Haidyn’s softball tournament yesterday. The team won their first two games, but fell in the third game, so they were out of the tourney. Good job, Haidyn!
Julie and I attended the celebration of life for Candy Braaten Saturday evening at the Kenyon Country Club. What a wonderful tribute and remembrance of Candy. The amount of people present, both family and friends, was a real reflection of how loved Candy, Randy and Lacey are. I know everyone really enjoyed themselves, and I heard many people say that Candy would have loved this party. It was so fun to see and talk with so many friends I haven’t seen for a long time. Brian “Bruno” Dale wanted to make sure he got his name in the Moland News this week, so there’s my shout-out to him.
On Sunday, we had a siblings get-together in honor of Krissy’s 60th birthday, at Wiederholt’s Supper Club. Dan and Carol, Chuck and Lori, Julie, Bob, Krissy, Ron, and I were all there to celebrate. This is such a classic place to go, and reminds me of the many supper clubs of years ago. We had a great time! Happy Birthday, Krissy!
Kris and Ron enjoyed boating on Prior Lake with Dylan, Brianna, Gavin and Everett. The two little boys love being in the boat and are so good, so what a fun thing to do on a beautiful Sunday morning!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.