Sewing masks
Stacy Quam’s Family and Consumer Science class, home economics, for seventh graders completed sewing face masks, a useful item in a pandemic.
“This year, it seemed like a good idea to show the students how to make something that we all need right now.” Quam said. “They have enjoyed it quite a bit. It is, however, a challenge to teach them when they are not here more than two days in a row. They forget things quickly.”
Seeing a class of both girls and boys using sewing machines was impressive. According to Quam, “The students enjoy learning how a sewing machine works and following the steps to create something. It is pretty cool.”
I remember the days of segregation when the seventh-grade boys went to shop class to make a lamp made from wood, while the girls were in the home economics room making French toast and then eating it at the end of a class period. I often thought it would have been more fun to be eating French toast rather than the sawdust from the bandsaw.
Kenyon Vibez
Jazz Band
After having only seven practices, the Kenyon High School Vibez Jazz Band put on a wonderful concert on Friday afternoon in the new entry/collaboration area of K-W High School.
Last year, for the first time in many years, K-W had a jazz band. Unfortunately, schools were closed before they were able to perform one of the many concerts that had been scheduled. On Friday, Director Claire Larson recognized last year’s seniors who did not have the opportunity to play for an audience. It was interesting seeing the encouraging comments made by these people following the program.
In explaining the selection of rock songs instead of traditional jazz type music, Director Claire Larson said, “In a COVID pandemic, we go with whatever we want to do.” The jazz band demonstrated a well-balanced sound of percussion and brass instruments. One unique instrument that is not usually heard in a jazz band is the French horn. This year Larson has made accommodations for horn player Sophia Culuris to be part of the group.
Soloists in Friday’s program were Ashley Rechtzigel, Will VanEpps, Elliot Olson and Michael Pliscott.
Halloween
With the wind blowing hard, the young trick-or-treaters probably had rocks in their pockets to keep from blowing away on Saturday evening.
We did not have as many youngsters come to our door as in the past, but it was still fun to see them out having a good time.
On Sunday morning, as far as I could tell, the only damage done to Halloween decorations was by the wind and not vandalism. Unfortunately, some years smashed jack-o-lanterns are visible on streets and sidewalks, disappointing the children who spent time carving the pumpkins.
Live stream
For most of us who cannot attend school activities in person, we have the luxury of watching programs and games on a livestream.
I appreciate the play-by-play done by Blair Reynolds on the K-W football games and Kirby VandeWalker doing the volleyball games. They know the players from both teams and demonstrate a knowledge of the game.
On Friday night, it was fun watching the Knights play at Randolph. At the same time, it was frustrating not to know what was happening in the game except for the occasional announcement from the stadium announcer.
An additional positive to local broadcasts is the scoreboard’s location in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.
Daylight time to standard time
It seems like there is not a great deal of discussion switching from daylight time to standard time in the fall of the year. Perhaps it is because people are more accepting of the extra hour to sleep than losing an hour in the spring of the year.
In the 1950s, The Kenyon Leader allowed people to express their opinion on changing to daylight time in the spring of the year. One person who opposed the change wrote: “If you want an extra hour of daylight, then get up an hour earlier.”
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department posted the following on Friday, “We know 2020 has been a crazy year…And tomorrow is Halloween. But tomorrow night, when you go to bed, we, unfortunately, need to turn our clocks back one hour for the end of daylight savings. Have a safe weekend!
Followed by Kermit the Frog saying, “I’m not turning my clock back on Sunday. The last thing we need is an extra hour of 2020!!!”
K-W High
School Choir
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School choir will have a special performance for Veterans Day. This concert is titled CommUNITY and is being presented to honor veterans for their service to our country.
At this time, plans are being made for the choir to be performing outside, weather permitting.
People are being requested to be socially distanced. The program will be livestreamed on the K-W School website, kw.k12.mn.us, and the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choirs Facebook page.