Ring a bell on Christmas Eve.
For many years a parishioner of a local rural congregation would go to the church on Christmas Eve with the mission of ringing the church bell at 6 p.m. I can hear the peals of the bell ringing across the quiet farm fields proclaiming the birth of the Christ child.
Numerous people on Easter Sunday stood outside their front door in a snowstorm banging on pans proclaiming, “He has risen.”
As we celebrate on Christmas Eve, find a bell, go outside at 6 p.m., ring it and declare that a Child is born.
Senior Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Senior Knowledge Bowl team competed for the first-time last Wednesday.
Coach Darin Waling said, “This year is different in that the competitions are being held virtually using the Discord App, a voice call and text messaging application. They can also talk to each other via their cell phones or other voice chat programs and discuss the answers among the team members before the spokesperson either types or speaks their answer to the judge on Discord.”
Competing against larger schools like Northfield and Rochester Mayo, the K-W teams gave a good showing in their first meet. The K-W Black team was in fifth place after the written round before finishing in ninth place. K-W Red finished in 14th place out of 21 teams competing.
Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson, Lucas Brezina, and Hayden Poquette were on the K-W Black team. The K-W Red Team consisted of Brady Bauer, Louie Breimhurst, James DeWitt and Sophia Poquette.
10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine
Over the past 10 months, we have all spent time at home, which can be challenging at times.
Fortunately, the K-W theater department’s fall/early winter play “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” may supply us with handy and possibly strange solutions to being in quarantine.
This timely play, created by Don Zolidis last March at the beginning of the pandemic, is written for actors to perform online.
In reference to Zolidis’ writing, K-W actor Louie Breimhurst said, “Zolidis created this play with a ton of flexibility. I am still surprised at how quickly he could write a play, not to mention one that could be done over stream or recording, in response to the first quarantine. Don Zolidis, in his usual fashion, has created a funny, enjoyable thing to sit down and watch. The play knows it’s role and doesn’t try to be any great famous play of the likes of “The Phantom of the Opera,” but is a bright, simple source of fun born out of a stressful time.”
Director Shane Eggerstedt explained there were many challenges to putting the play together.
Most of the practices were held online over Google Classroom. Eggerstedt appreciated how the students stepped up and helped out while he was out with COVID.
Elliot Olson and Breimhurst agreed that it was difficult when people are used to acting on stage with others to play off while performing. Working in front of a camera was a challenge without the energy and emotion created while in person. Many of the actors were frustrated with having to do many takes to get a suitable performance.
Most of the scenes were filmed by students in their homes, although a few were done in the school. The sets, costumes, and props used by the actors are items that could be found in almost anyone’s home.
While reflecting on the play, Breimhurst said, “I think all of us in the play will both better appreciate what we can do in an in-person play, and be proud of what we can do with a recorded one.”
Olson shared, “Overall, it’s been an interesting and fun experience. I do prefer performing on stage, but for now, this is a suitable replacement.”
Student/actors in the play are Hannah Peters, Hayden Poquette, James DeWitt, Kayla Landry, Landon Trump, Liliana Wood, Louis Breimhurst, Sophia Poquette, and Elliot Olson.
At this time, Olson is in the process of putting the different clips together coherently. The goal is to get the play ready to view on YouTube by Dec. 23. According to Eggerstedt, the play will be available for viewing for three days as there are limitations concerning how long the play can legally be on the internet.
Math Team
The K-W Senior High Math Team is in third place after three meets in the Wasioja Math League.
Coach Rachel Cline explained, “The competitions are all done virtually. The students all log into the math league website, where I’ve signed them up for their rounds. We all sign into a Google Meet, and once they’re all ready, I click start, a timer starts, and the questions pop up on their screen.”
During the team round, the recorder, Sophia Poquette, submits the answers after team members have discussed potential solutions. When the round is completed, the site corrects the submitted responses, and Cline verifies them, then the meet is finished.
The team started practice in person but with distance learning the team practices on Google Meets once a week. According to Cline, the team members do questions together during practice, and then they do some on their own.
Math team members are John Smith, who is individually ranked fourth in the conference, Michael Pliscott, Hayden Poquette, Elliot Olson, and Sophia Poquette.