Happy fifth birthday to my great-nephew, Calvin Aase, whose birthday is on Aug. 16. We’ll be celebrating with Calvin in a couple of weeks! Also, Happy anniversary to Chuck and Lori, as well as Jon and Jodi Aase and Greg and Karyn Jeseritz, whose anniversaries were this week.
It’s been fun to see the progress made on the construction of the KHS Monument near the site of the former high school. It sure brings back a lot of fond memories of school days gone by. Donations are needed to fund this project, and be given on line at khsmonument.com and click on the donations link.
Make sure you order a paver in the name of a loved one, classmate, teacher, coach, sports team, etc.
Paver orders can also be done online. All monies raised go to the construction and maintenance of the monument. Special thanks to Chuck’s son-in-law, Ryan Conom, for designing and implementing the KHS website. Make sure you visit the site and leave a comment or remembrance of good old Kenyon High.
That school was an important part of our community for a lot of years. Thank you!
On Monday morning, I had a cup of good coffee with Julie and Rochelle, and then visited with Ceal Foss for a bit. We had a great visit, and it was fun listening to her reminisce about her store, C&L Fashions, which was on Main Street Kenyon for many years. I know that I got my confirmation dress there, and no one else had one like it. I also stopped and talked with Berniece Klahr who was busy working on a difficult jigsaw puzzle, as well as Margaret Houglum. I reminded Margaret that daughter, Marilyn, had a graduation slumber party for some of us girls, while the rest of the gals went to the class party. She said “Now the cat’s out of the bag!” HAHA!! It was fun to see these ladies. If you have a chance, go visit the folks at Kenyon Senior Living. You’ll all come away feeling just a little bit better.
Moland Church Services for the remainder of August include Sunday’s worship at the Steele County Fair at Fair Square at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 is TBD. Further notice on that once we get closer to the date.
On Tuesday, Dave and Pat Schreiber hosted a pool party at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Jeff Schoenfelder, near Cannon Falls. We had a great time enjoying their beautiful pool on an absolutely “Top Ten Day!” Thanks for the fun day.
Faye Noble was a Tuesday afternoon visitor at Bob and Linda Noble. Sharon and Dale Shaske, and Kathy and Laurie were together to remember the birthday of their mother, Janet, who was a sister of Bob’s. It was fun for these folks to get together, as it had been two years since some of them had seen each other.
Bob has been making pickles the last couple of weeks, and actually had enough tomatoes to make eight quarts of salsa. I’m waiting for more tomatoes to ripen so I can make spaghetti sauce, which tastes so good in the winter.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.