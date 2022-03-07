Happy Birthday wishes this week to Georgia Vincent and Chris Engel. Have a great birthday!! Also Happy Birthday to my nephew, David Aase, who has a birthday on March 11. Happy Birthday, David!
On Tuesday, Julie and Maggie went to Dawn and Glen Neuburger’s home to conduct “Lefse Making: 101.” It had been a long time since Dawn had made lefse, so she thought a refresher course was in order. Julie mixed up the dough while Dawn took notes. Well, it wasn’t long before Dawn was rolling like a pro. Maggie was in charge of layering the lefse between towels, and Glen was nearby offering tips and advice. After 18 beautiful pieces of lefse were rolled and baked, the lesson proved to be a success. Dawn served a delicious supper and Glen showed the girls his fabulous collection of depression glass. The girls want to make this an annual event. Maybe next year it will be time to add the lutefisk!
Last week, the Peters, Trapps, Davidsons, Helen and I enjoyed a few days on the North Shore. While there we stayed at beautiful Blue Fin Bay in Tofte, MN. Days were spent snowshoeing on the Superior Trail, hiking around Blue Fin Bay itself, playing cards, and just having fun being able to get together again. We had this trip planned for last year, but had to cancel because of you know what. On Wednesday, we drove to Grand Marais where we did some shopping at the Lake Superior Trading Post, where we all found something to buy, and then we stopped at The Voyageur Brewery, which is really a fun spot. We then had dinner at The Angry Trout on the shores of Lake Superior in Grand Marais. What a beautiful setting. On Thursday, the girls took a little painting class at Blue Fin, and that was really fun. Then it was the guys’ job to identify who painted which pictures; they actually did pretty well. Helen poured at most of the meals, which she is so good at. The weather could not have been better, with no snow or bitter cold; only clear, blue skies with beautiful sunshine, gorgeous sunrises, and excellent roads for travel. A good time was had by all.
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Donald Hope. Donald passed away last week, and his funeral was held at Valley Grove on Friday morning. Donald was my dad’s first cousin. He is survived by his three daughters, Nadine (Randy) Langworthy, Elizabeth Hope (Brad Neset), and Kari Hope, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Faye Noble was a Tuesday visitor at Mark and Rose’s house.
Worship Schedule for Moland: March 13 — No Worship at Moland. March 20 – Sunday School 9:30 a.m. with Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim and Jeneane Rushton. March 26 – 5 p.m. Family Night Worship with potluck and games. Bring your LEGOS and board games. A good time is usually had by all. March 27 – No Worship at Moland.
On Saturday morning, I stopped at the Sunset Home for a cup of good coffee with Julie, Madrox, and Amanda.
Saturday evening I watched the Duke Blue Devils Basketball game with UNC, which was Coach “K’s” last home game. Coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after coaching at Duke for 42 years. He had so many great teams at Duke and won five national titles. For his final home game, he invited every living former player to the game. I also heard that to even stand in line for a ticket, students had to pass a quiz on the history of Duke basketball. I love that. Mom would have been right in front of the TV for this game. She had a real love/hate relationship with Coach K and his Duke team; she loved to watch them play, but it bugged her that they always won. She watched every game she could; in fact, that’s what she was doing the day she passed away 9 years ago. The Blue Devils didn’t give Coach K a win on his final home game, but it was fun hearing from the Coach and seeing all of the former players. There will probably never be another coach like Coach K.
Bob had some good luck fishing this week. He found a good spot on the lake and caught some really nice sunfish. Fish houses have to be off the ice by Monday, March 7. Spring is right around the corner!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.