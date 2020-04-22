<&firstgraph>Happy Birthday to my sister-in-law, Lori Aase, and niece, Jodi Aase, who both celebrated their birthdays on April 16. I’m sure both ladies had different celebrations this year, or they are probably going to wait to celebrate later. Happy Birthday!
<&firstgraph>Please remember to support your church as we have not been able to have services for several weeks now. Churches still have expenses to cover each month, and it’s difficult to meet the demands when the weekly offerings aren’t happening. Take time to send a check to your financial secretary to help out, as we don’t have any idea when we will be returning to weekly church services.
<&firstgraph>Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Geneva Canton who passed away recently. She will be missed by her husband, Lyle, as well as her three sons, Greg, Dan, and Rick, along with their families. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
<&firstgraph>Katie and Mike had a cute way for Ryan to find his Easter basket this year. They put together a scavenger hunt that took Ryan around in the house as well as outside, which was not easy given the snow we got that day, along with a very rambunctious puppy who wanted to help. Ryan finally figured out all of the clues and located his Easter Basket!
<&firstgraph>I saw in the Owatonna People’s Press that Pastor Ray Haugland, formerly of Owatonna, passed away recently in Waconia. Pastor Ray used to pitch on the Kenyon Bank’s Fastpitch Softball Team back in the day, and we got to know him pretty well. He always said he wanted to marry someone on home plate, but I don’t think that ever happened. He was a good guy. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, along with his children, Kathy, Loree and David and their families. David is married to the former Anne Skundberg, so there is another “Kenyon Connection” to Pastor Ray.
<&firstgraph>We have continued our virtual Happy Hours each weekend, and have another one planned for Sunday evening. It isn’t the same, of course, as getting together in person, but it’s the next best thing, and we do really have a fun time keeping in touch. You gotta do what you gotta do, I guess.
<&firstgraph>Katie, Mike and Ryan spent Saturday at Frontenac State Park, enjoying the beautiful trails for a nice day outside. They went on a nice long hike and also enjoyed grilling their lunch. It is getting to be grilling season again. Little puppy, Daisy, also enjoyed getting out for a nice walk with Ryan. They are quite a pair.
<&firstgraph>Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of Roger Baalson. Roger passed away recently, and, of course, his funeral services will be held at a later time. Roger was a character for sure, and he will be missed by his wife, Kay, and their children and families, as well as brothers, Donald and Steve.
<&firstgraph>That’s it for this week. No one is going any place, so not much to report. Take this time to get caught up on your yard work and other chores you haven’t had time to get done!
<&firstgraph>Please remember to feed and water the birds.