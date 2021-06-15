On Thursday, the people of the Kenyon area are invited to the front lawn of the Gunderson House for an evening of socializing, music and root beer floats. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy outdoor music with their friends and neighbors.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with a social time that includes root beer floats served by Kenyon Area Historical Society members.
Scheduled for 6:30 is musical entertainment provided by members of the fabulous K-W High School Choir.
Free-will donations will be accepted to help cover the costs of the evening. In addition, guided tours of the Gunderson House will be available at $5 a person.
In case of inclement weather, the program will move inside the Gunderson House.
Kenyon school songs
In early May on “Inside the Lair with Kirby and Blair” a trivia question was presented concerning the Kenyon school song. Jill Berg successfully answered the question and won a gift card by answering the “Fight Song” written by Gertrude Schultz Dalbotten.
Recently, I received a letter written by Lila Mork Johnson, KHS Class of 1942, in which she explained there were two school songs. The following narrative is from her letter.
“I was in the 1942 graduating class of KHS. I have lived for many years in Texas and in a nursing home for almost five years. I still subscribed to The Kenyon Leader, and it is fun sometimes to see pictures of friends I went to school with-Jean (Kispert) Overby, Ilene 'Rem' (Remold) Bergh, Eileen 'Sid' (Hanson) Strandemo. I keep in touch with Avonne (Charlson) Marvin, who lives in Zumbrota. Also, my niece, Mary Danielson-Gates.
"In the May 5 edition, I enjoyed Kevin Anderson’s “Another View.” How well I remember Gert Schultz Dalbotten’s 'Fight Song.' I remember all of the words even before I saw it in The Leader.
"Jim Feely and I were the cheerleaders, and we led everybody singing it several times before and in-between the game.
"Gert or Miss Schultz as we called her, was such a great pianist playing everything by ear. We would sometimes ask her to stay after school and play for us. I know how tired she was of me asking her to play “Deep Purple.” She’d say, 'Oh, no-not again.'
"About the same time, she wrote the 'Fight Song,' it was announced that a contest be held for students to replace the School Song. My good friend, Gerry Larson Voxland, and I decided we would enter the contest. When an assembly was called to announce the winner, Lawrence Picha, who was both the basketball and football coach, called for Gerry and me to come on stage. Mr. Picha held $5, the prize for the winning song, in his hand. He announced we were the winners, held up the $5, and tore it in half. He gave half to Gerry and half to me.
"The melody was from an Oregon State Song, university or college; I can’t remember which one.
"Gerry had recently moved to Kenyon from Oregon. Her dad, Ed Larson, was a mortician and also had a furniture store in Kenyon.
"Our song was sung before the start of every game. Gert’s song was sung several times during the game.
"So, Kenyon High had two songs, the 'Fight Song' and the 'Alma Mater.'
"As Bob Hope would say, 'Thanks for the memories.'"
Alma Mater
Kenyon High, our Alma Mater,
Let us lift our voice to thee,
Let us gather ‘round and cheer her,
Cheer her on to victory.
Faithful to our Alma Mater,
Firm and strong we’ll always be,
And we will always stand together,
To make our High School history.
A few side notes to the story.
First of all, her four-page letter was written in cursive using her best Palmer Method of Handwriting learned over 80 years ago. As a promoter of cursive handwriting, I would have given her an A for the quality of her penmanship.
Her friend, Gerry Larson Voxland’s daughters, are Linda Hellstern, who lives in Kenyon, and Stephanie Edwards lives in the Los Angeles, California, area.
For interested parties, I think, the melody is from the Oregon State University touchdown song.
Old Stone Church
A year ago, the annual service from the Hauge Old Stone Church was done virtually due to the pandemic. On Sunday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m., the gray window shutters will be open as this years’ service will return to an in-person format.
If the weather is suitable, outside seating will be available for those who wish to social distance.
A sound system will be set up for those sitting outside.
Refreshments will be served following the service.
Pastor Brian Davidson will be the guest speaker for the service. Recently retired from the active ministerial roster, Pastor Davidson has served numerous congregations throughout the United States during his career. His last call was to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Davidson’s career has come full circle as he did his internship in the Hauge and Emmanuel parish during the summer of 1982. He will now serve as an interim pastor while the congregations go through the process of calling a new minister.
During his internship in 1982, Davidson baptized Garrett Johann Goens, son of Roland and Susan Goens, at the Old Stone Church. This was the first baptism in the church in more than 80 years.
The Goens were from South Dakota and did not have a connection with the Hauge Congregation.
However, they had contacted the Hauge/Emmanuel’s pastor, Kenneth Anderson, about having their son’s baptism in a historic Norwegian church. Unfortunately, Pastor Anderson suddenly passed away before the service could be held, leaving the privilege of doing the service to intern Davidson.
Garden Tour
The perennials and annuals in many flower gardens are beginning to reach their peak blooming period, making the Kenyon Area Historical Society Garden Tour an excellent opportunity to view six of the many fine gardens in the Kenyon Area.
The tour is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, from 1-3:30 p.m., and includes The School House Rock, Deer Not Welcome Here, Large and Small, Garden Renovation, Rock of Ages, and On Golden Pond gardens.
For people curious about where these gardens are located or who enjoy learning about other endeavors in landscaping, they may reserve a $5 ticket by calling 507-789-6399, 612-756-4687, or contact Kevin Anderson at 507-789-6835. On the day of the tour, the reserved tickets may be picked up at the Gunderson House. There will also be tickets for sale that same day at the House.
An event at Wangen Prairie Lutheran
An evening worship concert featuring musicians Dave Anderson and Roger Walck is scheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021, starting at 7 p.m., at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church 34289 Cty 24 Blvd. Cannon Falls.
The program will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional Christian music, gospel music, hymns, and many old-time Sunday School songs. The audience will be invited to sing along with some of the songs.
The free-will offering will go to support Shepherd’s Canyon Retreat Center, a unique counseling ministry for burned-out and emotionally wounded ministers and their spouses located northwest of Phoenix, Arizona.