Happy birthday to Shari Arndt and Lori Markham who are having birthdays this week. Have a nice day, ladies.
Julie and I enjoyed coffee together on Tuesday morning. As usual, we solved most of the world’s problems in just a couple of hours. Come again next week, Julie.
On Wednesday, Chuck stopped for a visit at the farm. He was on his way to Owatonna to attend a monument committee meeting at the home of Cindy Trapp. From what I heard later, the group had a great meeting, with a lot of exciting things happening, so if you would like to contribute to the KHS Monument Fund, you may do so at the Security State Bank of Kenyon or by sending checks directly to Kevin Anderson. Many folks have been donating in honor or memory of a classmate, which I think is a great idea.
On Thursday, Helen Sathre and I spent some time in Owatonna doing a little shopping. We had fun at Sterling House, where there is always something new to buy. We also checked out The Loft, and, again, found a few things we couldn’t live without. Our last stop was at Turtle Creek Nursery, which is starting to get completely full of beautiful annual flowers. It’s still too early to plant those flowers, but it sure gets you in the mood for planting. That’s a really fun place to go, and Helen found some beautiful flower pots to use this summer. We had a fun day!
I stopped at Julie’s house on Friday to see the newest addition to their family…a St. Bernard puppy named Luella. She is absolutely adorable, and if she’d stay this size, I’d be tempted to get one too, but we all know puppies grow up. They’ll have a lot of fun with Luella, and the jury is out on what Pippa and Bruno think of her.
On Friday, I visited with Jean Overby and brought her a Gonzaga Bulldog T-shirt, as she was the #1 Kenyon fan of Gonzaga this season. She was so good to always let me know when Gonzaga was playing on TV, so I thought she’d get a kick out of having one of their T-shirts. It’s too bad Corey Kispert is a senior this year, but it will be fun to watch him play for whatever NBA team is lucky enough to draft him. Wear it proudly, Jean!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Bob Dyrdahl. Bob passed away last week at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Bob was a good guy, and will be missed by his wife LaVonne and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob is another guy we’re all going to miss seeing around Kenyon. Bless be his memory. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 30 at Hauge Lutheran Church with internment at the Old Stone Church at a later date.
On Saturday, Annette Peters, Helen Sathre, Gail Trapp, Karen Nelson and I attended the visitation for Alice Dale at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home in Northfield. It was nice to see Darvin and his wife, and grandkids, as well as Brian and his family, and John and his family. Alice was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be missed by her family and many friends at Bethel Church in Northfield and First Lutheran in Kenyon. Bless be her memory.
Russ and Lynn Koehler were Sunday afternoon visitors of Faye Noble. Mike Noble also stopped by later in the afternoon to visit with his mom.
Next Saturday, Moland will have Worship at 5 p.m., followed by potluck supper and family game night.
Please bring your LEGOS for the sermon. On Sunday, April 25, there will be no worship service at Moland.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.