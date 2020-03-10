Happy Birthday wishes this week to Georgia Vincent and Chris Engel, who are both celebrating their birthdays. Have a great birthday!!
I talked with Georgia last week because we’re trying to figure out who is in an old picture I found recently. It’s our Aase family at a park with the only clue being written on the bottom by my Grandma Esther Aase, of “A picnic in Rochester.” We have quite a few people identified, but not everyone, so we looked at the picture together over the phone and tried to fill in the blanks. Georgia’s birthday is this week, and she mentioned that cousin, Lauren Aase, would be coming from Texas to Fredericksburg to help her celebrate her birthday! I’m sure her daughter, Nancy, has something fun planned. Have a great time, Georgia.
On Friday night, Chuck and Lori, Kris and Ron, TJ and Terri Mutch and I enjoyed a fabulous fish fry at The Valley near Ellsworth, Wisconsin. It seems like a long way to drive for a fish fry, but it’s worth it. We’ve been there several times and it never disappoints.
Saturday evening, Gwen Springer, Gail Trapp, Annette Peters, Helen Sathre and I attended a Lenten Play at Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield, entitled “Willing to Rise.” It was a musical set in Risen Savior Lutheran Church and follows the path of several different church members. The cast was so talented from young kids to adults, the singing was great. We had dinner at Fielder’s Choice prior to the play.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dennis C. Johnson of Stillwater. Dennis is the husband of the former Judy Mork from Kenyon, and he passed away while he and Judy were on vacation in Destin, Florida last week. A visitation was held at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater on Sunday afternoon, with the funeral being held on Monday. Dennis is survived by Judy, and their three sons, Jacob (Mollie), Joseph (Alexis) and Timothy, as well as siblings, nieces and nephews.
Diane Berndt of Owatonna and I attended the visitation for Dennis Johnson on Sunday afternoon at the Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater. We both worked with Judy for several years at the Owatonna Clinic.
Reminder of the Turkey Dinner at Moland on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. I still have some tickets left, so if you’re interested in attending, please give me a call at 789-5785 and I’d be happy to hold some for you. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and Moland dressing along with some delicious desserts will be served.
On Saturday, March 21, we will have a 5 p.m. worship service followed by potluck and game night. No Worship Services at Moland on Sunday, March 22.
Reminder also of Moland’s Annual Pancake Breakfast which will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5 (Palm Sunday) following Worship Services. There will be a free will donation. Please come and enjoy some of the best pancakes around!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.